Berthoud Fire Calls: August 2021

August 1-8

Sunday, August 1

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1600 block of Mount Meeker Avenue for an 80-year-old man who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient stated he was not injured and requested a lift assist. The patient was assisted off of the ground and to a couch.

Citizen assist to the 700 block of Grand Market Avenue to check smoke detector alarms. Two detectors indicated alarm. They were blown out with compressed air, batteries replaced and tested for proper functioning.

BC 61 dispatched to the to the 900 block of Oleander Drive to assist Loveland Fire Rescue Authority with a residential structure fire. Loveland crews had located two people inside, woke them up and helped them out of the structure. BC 61 tied in with the support group supervisor while crews knocked down the fire in the garage and on the exterior.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm250 NB for a motor vehicle accident. This was a four-vehicle accident with one person reporting injury. The patient was loaded onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport. The vehicles were removed from the roadway, and CSP cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 700 block of 5th Street for a patient having a possible seizure. The patient was conscious and breathing on the ground and being attended to by bystanders. The crew began obtaining patient vitals and history and transferred care to TVEMS when they arrived. The patient was packaged and loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the area of NE Frontage Road and Weld County 46 for a motor vehicle accident. They found an LCSO vehicle in the ditch on its side with minor damage. The deputy had self- extricated and was being tended to by TVEMS. The patient sat onto the cot on his own and was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Monday, August 2

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3400 block of W County Road 4 for a woman who had fallen. TVEMS initiated patient care, and the crew assisted with packaging and loading for transport.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat inspection.

Citizen assist in the 3000 block of Martingale Drive to test smoke detectors. The detectors were reset and tested for proper function.

Tuesday, August 3

Engine 61 dispatched to the 4400 block of Rosewood Drive for a 68-year-old woman having difficulty breathing. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew carried the patient out of the residence and helped place the patient into the back of the ambulance for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2400 block of Weld County Road 46 for a haystack that was smoking. The crew found smoldering hay, and Engine 616 began extinguishment. The crew dug through the hay to find more hotspots. All hotspots were extinguished.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 800 block of Gentlewind Way to check on CO/smoke detectors that were sounding periodically. The crew entered the residence with the air monitoring equipment and found an elevated level of CO in the basement. Xcel Energy was requested to respond to the scene. Xcel entered the residence with their air monitoring equipment and confirmed no CO was being released via the furnace or hot water heater. The homeowner just had their carpets cleaned, and Xcel explained that some carpet cleaning chemicals register as CO on air monitors but will not be CO due to no oxygen displacement in the atmosphere. The home was released back to the homeowners who were going to open all windows to air out the house. The residents were also advised to have an HVAC company come and service/inspect their furnace.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 800 block of 9th Street for a 51-year-old man who was unconscious. The crew found the patient laying in the garage breathing, but unresponsive. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, August 4

Squad 61 as dispatched to the 1600 block of Mount Meeker Avenue for an 80-year-old man who had fallen. The patient was assessed and place onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 400 block of Indiana Drive for a medical. The patient was evaluated and transported to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 900 block of Mountain Avenue for a 20-year-old woman who was sick. The patient was assessed and transported to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Driftwood Place for a 29-year-old man with chest discomfort. The crew obtained a set of vitals, and TVEMS continued patient evaluation and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the area of Bunyan Avenue and N. Berthoud Parkway for a 30-year-old man who was bitten by a dog. The patient was assessed, and law enforcement arrived to begin questioning of the patient and other dog owner. After the wound was cleaned, the patient walked to the ambulance for transport.

Citizen assist at Station 2 for a car seat installation.

Thursday, August 5

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of 5th Street for a 40-year-old woman with breathing problems. The crew obtained the patient’s blood pressure and was cleared from the scene by TVEMS.

Squad 61 responded to the 900 block of 4th Street for a 71-year-old man who was sick. The patient was evaluated and loaded onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 4000 block of Pioneer Court for a 55-year-old woman who had fainted. On arrival the patient was conscious and breathing. The patient was assessed, and TVEMS decided to transport for further evaluation. The crew assisted with loading the patient onto the cot and into the ambulance.

Friday, August 6

Engine 61 responded to the 500 block of E Highway 56 for a 95-year-old woman with a laceration. TVEMS was already on scene. The crew assisted with walking the patient to the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to 1st street for a two-vehicle accident with light damage. Three occupants were assessed by TVEMS. The crew assisted with traffic control until cleared by LCSO.

Squad 61 responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for a lift assist.

Saturday, August 7

Citizen assist to the 200 block of Hubbell Street to change smoke detector batteries.

Squad 61 responded to the 1400 block of Sabin Court for a sick person. The patient was assessed and placed onto a cot and loaded for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 3800 block of E Highway 56 for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with getting the patient onto a cot and loading for transport.

Sunday, August 8

Berthoud Fire dispatched to I-25 Nb for a motor vehicle accident with law enforcement on scene. There was a single vehicle with minor damage after hitting the jersey barrier. TVEMS assumed patient care of the single occupant, who was transported to a local hospital. The crew assisted with traffic control and checked for hazards.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 3600 block of Nations Way for a wildland fire. This was a grass fire with no structures threatened. Fire attack began in order to protect a piece of farm equipment that had been cutting hay when the fire started. The fire was controlled to less than an acre, and mop up began. PVREA was notified of a power pole that was singed, and Berthoud Fire cleared the scene.

August 9-15

Monday, August 9

Engine 61 responded to the 600 block of Buehler Acres Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm going off in the garage. The crew informed the homeowner that the hot water heater needed to be inspected by a plumber. The homeowner was also advised to contact a HVAC company to inspect the 2 furnaces. Engine 61 and Squad 61 cleared the call without incident.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 2000 block of W. Cty Road 6 for an 82-year-old man who had fallen in his driveway. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care, at which time patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 4000 block of S. Cty Road 7 for a two-vehicle accident. The crew had to extricate the driver of vehicle 1. Both drivers had to be transported to local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of Cheyenne Drive for a 12-year-old female who had fallen from a porch swing and hit her head. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 responded along with TVEMS to the 300 block of Victoria Street for an 84-year-old woman not feeling well. The crew assisted with obtaining vitals and retrieving the cot from the ambulance. The patient was transported to an area hospital.

Tuesday, August 10

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Tundra Avenue for a medical. LCSO was on scene, the crew obtained vitals for TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Wednesday, August 11

Citizens assist to the 1000 block of Mt. Meeker for batteries that needed to be changed in nine smoke detectors.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a 75-year-old woman with breathing problems. TVEMS assume patient care, and the crew assisted with packaging of the patient for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a lift assist.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Vantage Parkway for a 64-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with preparing the cot and moving the patient into the ambulance.

Thursday, August 12

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 900 block of 4th Street for a 71-year-old man having chest pains. The crews walked the patient to the ambulance and assisted him inside.

Berthoud Squad 61 responded to the 500 block of Mayo Court for an 80-year-old man who had fallen and had a gash on his head. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Squad 61 was dispatched to the 900 block of 4th Street for a medical assist to a 71-year-old man. The patient needed to be transported so the crew assisted with moving the patient onto the pram and into the ambulance.

Friday, August 13

Engine 61 responded to the 800 block of 10th Street for an 83-year-old woman who had passed out. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. Engine 61 assisted with packaging and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 was dispatched to the 2500 block of S County Road 15 for breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with hooking up the heart monitor and moving the patient from the residence to the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 600 block of E County Road 8 for a pedestrian hit by a tree hanging off the side of a truck. The patient had minor lacerations but refused transport by TVEMS.

Squad 61 was dispatched to the 200 block of 49th Street SW for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew remained on scene until the patient was loaded onto the ambulance.

Saturday, August 14

Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 1600 block of N County Road 15C for a 54-year old woman who was sick. The crew obtained a blood pressure and pulse from the patient.

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 7500 block of Lakota Ridge Lane for a medical. The patient was assessed, and care transferred to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 3400 block of Heron Lakes Parkway for a 42-year old man with a nail in his knee. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew obtained a set of vital signs and assisted loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Sunday, August 15

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to I-25 mm249 NB for a motor vehicle accident with extraction. The crew found a two-vehicle accident with persons that had self-extricated from the vehicle. TVEMS assessed the individuals, all of whom reported no injury. The crew began clearing debris from the roadway as requested by CSP. The vehicles were moved from the roadway, and all units cleared the scene.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the area of Highway 56 and Weld County Road 7 for a two-vehicle accident. The crew checked for injuries and hazards associated with the accident. TVEMS evaluated the patients and reported no injuries.

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 900 block of S County Road 31 for law enforcement requesting a medical assist. On scene the patient was evaluated, and care transferred to TVEMS. The crew assisted with packaging and loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 63-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with obtaining vitals and packaging the patient for transport.