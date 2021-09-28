Berthoud Fire Calls: September 2021

September 1-5

Wednesday, September 1

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 18000 block of Weld Cty Road 3 for a 77-year-old woman with breathing problems. The crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to I-25 Mead exit ramp for a single vehicle accident. The crew located a jeep on the ramp that had gone off the road and was stuck in between 2 barricades. The driver was transported to an area hospital, and the vehicle was removed from the roadway. All hazards were mitigated, and the crew cleared the call.

Thursday, September 2

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a 75-year-old woman with breathing problems. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported by TVEMS.

Engine 62 responded to the 3000 block of W Larimer Cty Road 10 for a medical. The crew found a 55-year-old man who was conscious. TVEMS took over patient care, and the patient was packaged for transport to an area hospital.

Squad 62 and TVEMS responded to the 1000 block of Chaparro Circle for an 87-year-old woman having chest pains. The crew assisted with baseline vitals, packaging, and loading the patient into the ambulance.

Squad 62 responded to the 3000 block of Branding Iron Way for a sick person. The crew began to obtain patient history and blood pressure when TVEMS arrived. Patient care was transferred, at which time Engine 62 assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 700 block of Sunbird Lane for a 63-year-old woman having a possible stroke. The crew obtained pulse and blood pressure. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported.

Friday, September 3

Engine 62 dispatched to the 2300 block of Horseshoe Circle for breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted the patient to a cot and loaded her into the ambulance for transport.

Saturday, September 4

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of 7th Street for a medical. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient walked to the ambulance for further assessment.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 2500 block of Parrish Ranch Road for a residential fire alarm. There was no visible smoke from the house but the alarms were sounding. The entire house was checked using the air monitor and nothing was found. The crew removed, cleaned, and replaced the batteries in all of the smoke detectors, and it was found that two detectors were faulty. The homeowner was made aware of the issue and the need to replace the faulty detectors.

Sunday, September 5

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a patient who had fainted. The patient was found conscious and breathing but unable to get up. The crew began evaluation and transferred care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the area of 8th and Welch for a vehicle vs. bicycle accident. The crew assessed the scene and patients. The occupant of the vehicle reported no injuries. The bicyclist was evaluated by TVEMS. Squad 61 was cleared by TVEMS as they waited for the patient’s parents to arrive.

Sept. 6-12

Monday, Sept 6

Engine 62 responded to the 1000 block of N. Cty Road 19 for an 86-year-old man with a nosebleed that wouldn’t stop. The patient was sitting on the porch. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 400 block of N. Cty Road 31 for a 67-year-old man who had a cardiac or respiratory arrest. The crew took over compressions and when TVEMS arrived on scene, command was transferred to them.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Squad 61 responded to the 700 block of N. Cty Line Road to assist TVEMS with a transfer of a patient to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 900 block of Canyonlands Street for a bonfire in the street. The crew spoke with the homeowner and advised him he could not have a recreational fire in the street. The homeowner stated that he would extinguish the fire with a garden hose. The homeowner was advised on recreational burning regulations.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1100 block of W County Road 14 for a 56-year-old woman with abdominal pains. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport to an area hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3600 block of W County Road 8 for a seizure. The patient was conscious, breathing and alert to verbal stimulation. The crew began evaluation and transferred patient care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The patient was not transported.

Thursday, September 9

Engine 62 dispatched to the 1100 block of Shelby Drive for an indoor gas odor. The homeowner stated that there was a smell of gas within the residence. The crew entered with the air monitor and found no elevated levels. The house was cleared, and no hazardous conditions were found. The residence was turned back over to the homeowner who stated she would call back if the smell occurred again.

Friday, September 10

Squad 61 dispatched to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a 41-year-old man with chest pains. The crew began patient evaluation. TVEMS assumed patient care and determined the patient should be transported for further evaluation. The patient walked to the ambulance and was loaded for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 300 block of 49th Street SW for a 90-year-old woman with stroke symptoms. The patient was assessed and quickly packaged and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 3800 block of E Highway 56 for a 51-year-old man with chest pain. The crew began obtaining vitals and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was walked to the ambulance for further evaluation, and Squad 61 was cleared from the scene.

Saturday, September 11

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 2500 block of S County Road 15 for a grass fire. On scene located a fire smoldering in a pile of dirt, hay and manure. The crew initiated fire suppression, and the fire was controlled. The homeowner’s bobcat was utilized to spread out the pile. The area was ensured it was cool prior to Berthoud Fire clearing the scene.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 700 block of Grand Market Avenue for a cardiac arrest. CPR protocol was initiated, and the patient was resuscitated prior to being transported.

Sunday, September 12

Engine 61 dispatched to the area of Highway 287 and County Road 6 for a motor vehicle accident. On scene found a single vehicle rollover with moderate damage. The vehicle was on its wheels, and the driver was outside of the vehicle standing and alert. TVEMS walked him to the ambulance for evaluation. The crew checked the vehicle for hazards and found none. The patient was transported to a local hospital, and the scene was turned over to LCSO.

Squad 61 responded to the 900 block of 10th Street a lift assist.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm249 SB for a motor vehicle accident. On scene found a single motorcycle down with several other vehicles in the median and outside shoulder with a CSP trooper on scene. The crew began patient and hazard assessment. TVEMS evaluated two patients who refused transport. The motorcycle and all debris were cleared of the roadway and all lanes re-opened.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 1900 block of S County Road 23E for an 82-year-old man who had fallen. The crew began patient evaluation and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was packaged and loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Sept. 13-19

Monday, Sept. 13

Engine 61 responded to Hwy 287 and 42nd Street SE for a motor vehicle accident. There were two vehicles on the shoulder with minor damage and all parties reporting no injuries. The crew checked for any fluids or hazards, and none were present. Loveland Police did not need assistance with traffic control.

Squad 62 was dispatched to the intersection of Hwy 287 and Horseshoe Circle for a single motor vehicle that had been side swiped by another vehicle. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Engine 61 responded to the 18000 block of Weld Cty Road 3 for a 77-year-old woman who needed a lift assist.

Engine 61 responded to the 100 block of Willow Circle Drive for a 66-year-old man having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1000 block of Franklin Avenue for a sick person. The crew began patient assessment and obtained the cot from the ambulance. The patient was loaded for transport to an area hospital.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 2000 block of Tabor Street for a sick person. The crew assisted with loading of the patient. The female was transported by ambulance to a local hospital

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 1000 block of Stoneseed Street for a carbon monoxide alarm going off. The homeowner stated that the CO alarm went off earlier in the day, the builder had replaced the alarm, and then the new alarm began to sound. The crew entered the residence with the air monitoring equipment and found elevated levels of CO. Xcel Energy was called to the scene and inspected around all appliances. The homeowner stated that they had baked cookies before the CO alarm began to sound. It was determined that the accumulation of CO in the residence was caused by blocked vents in the oven. The homeowners were advised to keep the windows open until they went to bed for the night.

Wednesday, Sept 15

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2000 block of Charro Avenue for a lift assist.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Chokeberry Street for a 62-year-old male having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of Colorado Avenue for a lift assist.

Thursday, Sept 16

Squad 61 was dispatched to the 1000 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical assist. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

Engine 62 responded to a grass fire on Cty Road 27E. The fire was located a field to the west of the road where a lawnmower was working. Engine 616 deployed lines, and the fire was confined and extinguished. The fire was mopped up making sure all hotspots were out prior to all units clearing the scene.

Engine 62 responded to the 100 block of Diamond Wall Drive for a small smoldering fire from earlier in the day. The property owner was contacted and had no burn permit. He was advised a permit was required and to put the fire out completely.

Squad 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 10000 block of Weld Cty Rd 3 for a 77-year-old woman who needed a lift assist from one bed to another.

Berthoud engine 62 responded to the intersection of Hwy 287 and W Cty Rd 8 for a 4-vehicle accident. All parties were out of the vehicles. TVEMS handled all patient care, and the crew took over traffic control and cleaned up debris.

Friday, Sept. 17

Engine 61 responded to the 700 block of Gateway Park Lane for an 88-year old woman who had fallen. The patient was assessed for injury prior to being assisted to her feet and placed on the bed. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 3700 of W County Road 8 for an 83-year old woman with a severe headache. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with assessment and was cleared by TVEMS.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 100 block of Mountain Avenue for a law enforcement request for medical. The crew began patient assessment. Care was transferred to TVEMS upon their arrival.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 200 block of Cheyenne Drive for a bonfire. There was an unattended bon fire in the backyard. The homeowner was advised of the burning regulations and asked to extinguish the fire. The homeowner complied, and Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 900 block of N County Road 21 for convulsions. The crew obtained the cot for TVEMS and was cleared from the scene.

Saturday, September 18

Squad 61 was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance.

Squad 61 responded to the 600 block of Mountain Avenue for a patient who had fallen and hurt her ankle.

Squad 61 was dispatched to the 1100 block of Jefferson Drive for a 93-year-old man who was not feeling well. The crew obtained vitals and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was not transported.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to I-25 mm248 NB for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival found a two-vehicle accident with one vehicle on its roof. Both drivers reported no injuries, and the crew found no fluids or hazards. The crew remained on scene until cleared by CSP.

Berthoud Fire responded to a three-vehicle accident at I-25 mm252 SB. All drivers reported no injury. The crew remained on scene until the arrival of CSP and a tow truck. Once all vehicles were cleared from the roadway command was terminated.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 200 block of S County Road 23. On scene reported light smoke showing from the attic, and the homeowner was applying water to the exterior fire. The crew checked for extension in the attic and confirmed that the fire had been extinguished with no additional overhaul required.

Sunday, September 19

No calls

September 20-26

Monday, Sept. 20

Engine 623 responded to a wildland fire near Glade Road and Stag Hollow Road. The crew successfully controlled the fire on the section of line they were assigned. Once fire was controlled, Engine 623 began to mop up the fire edge.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a lift assist.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Squad 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Windom Peak Lane for a 71-year-old man who had fallen and hit his head on a metal post. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Engine 62 responded to the 3000 block of Cty Road 4 for a stroke victim. TVEMS handled all patient care.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Squad 61 arrived at the 200 block of 2nd Street to assist TVEMS with loading a patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

A citizen dropped by Station 2 for a car seat installation.

BC61 and Squad 61 responded to I-25 mm 249 SB for a car vs semi with the car rolling over. The vehicle had moderate damage. The crew checked on the semi-truck that was involved, no injuries and no hazards. Mountain View Fire assumed command.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a 76-year-old woman with breathing problems. The crew assisted by providing assistance to TVEM. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Friday, Sept 24

Engine 62 dispatched to the intersection of Highway 287 and Highway 56 for a two-vehicle accident. On scene all parties were out of the vehicles reporting no injuries. All hazards were cleaned up, and the crew established traffic control measures using cones and personnel. LCSO arrived, and the scene turned over to them once the vehicle was removed from the roadway.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to I-25 mm248 SB for a wildland fire. Two separate fires were found, both moving at a slow rate of spread on the west side of the interstate. The burning grass was confined between the interstate and service road. The crew started extinguishment of the south fire while Front Range Fire started extinguishment on the north fire. Both fires were extinguished, and hot spots mopped up. The fires were contained to under one acre in size.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a CO alarm. The homeowner stated that the batteries had been replaced but the alarms were still sounding. The crew entered the home with the air monitoring equipment and found no elevated levels of CO. After investigation it was determined that an alarm was malfunctioning. The homeowner was advised to replace the unit.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Squad 61 dispatched to the 2400 block of Barela Drive for a 48-year-old man with breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment. The patient elected to be transported to a hospital by personal vehicle.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 200 block of E Turner Avenue for a residential fire alarm. On scene found nothing showing, and the residence evacuated. The crew entered the home and found a malfunctioning smoke alarm. All alarms were cleaned, and batteries replaced. The smoke alarm system was tested, and the system returned to normal.

Sunday, Sept 26

Engine 61 responded to the 2100 block of S Highway 287 for a 32-year-old man who was sick. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport to an area hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 3400 block of Memory Lane for a residential fire alarm. LCSO deputies were on scene and asked Berthoud Fire to make sure the alarm was not sounding due to CO. The crew entered the home with the air monitoring equipment and found no elevated levels of CO. A single detector was found to be malfunctioning, which was cleaned, and its battery replaced. The system returned to normal, and Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Engine 61 responded to the 700 block of Gateway Park Lane for an 88-year-old woman who was sick. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with walking the patient to the cot and loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to an area hospital.