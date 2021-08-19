Berthoud Police Blotter: August 2021

August 1 – 8

Sunday, August 1

Nothing noteworthy

Monday, August 2

Scam / Computer Crime: Bimson Ave. – A man reported that his juvenile daughter’s Snapchat account was hacked. The suspect used selfies of the victim to try to ask her friends for sexual videos.

Tuesday, August 3

Harassment / Road Rage: S. CR. 23 / Getaway Dr. – Driver reported a road rage incident and followed up today with additional video. A possible suspect was unable to be contacted.

Scam: Laborn Court, a man accepted a friend request on Facebook from a female individual. The female then attempted to scam him out of $1000 or send a video to his family.

Wednesday, August 4

Burglary x 2 / Trailer Theft: Buckskin Road, a mobile trailer office and Conex box owned by a homebuilder were broken into. Multiple tools were stolen from both. A white enclosed trailer was also stolen. The suspect vehicle is a white Toyota Tundra extended cab. The vehicle was seen on video on the vehicle trespasses. Loveland Police also had a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report around 2:30 am of this vehicle driving in oncoming traffic.

Vehicle Trespass: Grand Market Ave. – A man left his vehicle unlocked and it was entered by the same suspects from the above incident.

Overdose: Indiana Ave. – A man overdosed on heroin and cocaine. His friends called 911 and administered Narcan.

Vehicle Trespass: Night Sky Drive, a woman reported her unlocked vehicle entered. Nothing was taken that she has noticed so far.

Thursday, August 5

Assist to Adult Protection Services: 3rd Street, a home care nurse reported a woman told her that her husband hit her with keys, and he has hit her before. The woman was interviewed and stated that she was never assaulted, and she is okay. Husband was not at home and follow up will be conducted to speak with him.

Theft / Revoked License: Mountain Ave, a 43-year-old Loveland woman and a 64-year-old woman were each issued a summons for theft for stealing donations from the Habitat for Humanity. The 43-year-old was also booked for Driving with Revoked license and being a Habitual Traffic Offender.

Family Problems / Unwanted Person: 2nd Street, a 29-year-old Loveland man has been the subject of multiple welfare checks and disturbances the past two nights. The man is reportedly bi-polar and addicted to illicit narcotics. After causing problems at the house to include property damage, he was kicked out by his grandparents.

Friday, August 6

Criminal Mischief: Grace Place, sometime during the night someone broke the glass in a patio door. The glass was shattered but most still in place, so it appears no one entered the building.

Felony Warrant Arrest: Meadowlark Drive, a 50-year-old Longmont woman was arrested for her felony warrant and booked.

Vehicle Crash / Driving too Fast for Conditions: 1st Street & CR 10E, a vehicle was driving northbound on 1st Street when traffic in front stopped for someone to turn at Larimer County Road 10E. There was heavy rain and his vehicle started to skid on the wet street and collided with the rear of another vehicle. Summons issued.

Saturday, August 7

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: Copeland Street, a vehicle that was stolen in Greeley was located and recovered.

Disturbance: 2nd Street, a man parked his vehicle and trailer in front of this business blocking the driveway where the two men got into a verbal argument.

Sunday, August 8

Disturbance: Victoria Drive, a woman had been drinking and started to berate her husband with accusations of infidelity.

Traffic Problem: Hillsdale Park, a couple of people were contacted for riding illegal 4 wheelers on the trail and streets.

August 9 – 16

Monday, August 9

Vehicle Trespass / Theft: W CR 6 – A woman had her unlocked vehicle entered today around 0500 hours. The only items taken were two pairs of sunglasses and some face masks.

Vehicle Trespass / Theft: Candice Ct: A man reported that jewelry and his wallet were taken from his vehicle. Over $5,000 was charged on credit cards.

Burglary: Murrlet St – A resident reported somebody entered his garage and stole a can of gas. Video surveillance was captured of the incident.

Theft: N Berthoud Pkwy – A large air compressor was stolen from a construction site. The suspects removed the fence posts to get onto the property.

Found Property: 9th St – Roadbike-style bicycle was found abandoned outside a business on Mountain Avenue.

Tuesday, August 10

Nothing of significance to note.

Wednesday, August 11

Vehicle Theft: Nicholson St. – Resident’s wife’s Jeep was stolen by his co-worker while working at a job site. The Jeep was recovered later in Loveland; however, the suspect was not located.

Suicide Threat: Murlett St. – Female had an online argument with an online boyfriend who virtually broke up with her and she made suicidal statements. She was contacted and was found to not be an imminent threat, and deputies referred to her counselor.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: 1st St. – A vehicle attempting to pull into a parking space hit another parked vehicle.

Thursday, August 12

Vehicle Theft: E Hwy 56 – A landscaping company had a 2018 Ram 2500 stolen sometime after 0600 hours on 08/11/21. No suspects or cameras.

Motor Vehicle Accident: Woodcock St / N Berthoud Pkwy – A truck pulling a trailer was driving northbound through the roundabout when another vehicle entered the roundabout and began to pass on the truck and trailer on the right. The trailer drifted into the second lane, striking the front driver side fender on the passing vehicle.

Vehicle Trespass: W CR10 – Resident came home and found his van was trespassed and rummaged through. An additional vehicle was also entered and keys were taken.

Theft: N Berthoud Pkwy – A male reported that his iPhone 12 was stolen while he was working at a construction job site.

Motor Vehicle Accident: Bimson Ave. / 5th St. – A pickup truck was traveling south on 5th Street while a food truck was traveling north on 5th Street near Indiana Avenue. The mirrors of each vehicle hit causing damage to both mirrors. No citations were issued as there were cars parked on both sides of the street making it hard for two vehicles to pass at once.

Friday, August 13

Mail Theft: E CR6C/ Springhill Ln. – A resident reported mail theft including a check for $8,000. The theft occurred between 1130-1530 hours.

Mail Theft: NE Frontage Rd. – A resident reported mail stolen. Other mailboxes in the area were also broken into off Weld County Road 46.

Scam: S 9th St. – A resident received a fraudulent email from the “Geek Squad,” saying that his account would auto-renew unless they called them. Upon calling the phone number, he was advised that he must “undownload” software from the computer, to which remote access was granted, subsequently locking the resident out of the computer. He was then told he must pay money in order to receive a password. The resident contacted the bank and changed all usernames and passwords. The malware was removed by a local computer repair company. The male was not out any money.

Hit and Run: E CR 8 – A female was struck by an unsecured tree on a trailer being towed by a white Ford F-250 or F-350. Video footage was captured and the investigation is ongoing.

Saturday, August 14

Hit and Run: 7th St. – A woman’s vehicle was backed into while at the park. No suspect vehicle was located.

Mental Health Hold: Berthoud – A man reported his juvenile foster child had a psychotic episode, cut furniture with a knife, struck another foster kid with a stick, and fought with the reporting party. Upon arrival, the juvenile saw the ambulance and barricaded in a room. After entry was made the juvenile fought, tried to bite and kick deputies and emergency medical technicians. The juvenile was safely taken to the hospital for a mental health hold

Sunday, August 15

Burglary: Pierre Ridge Rd. – Unknown suspects forced entry into a camper trailer at this parcel and stole the water heater. Latent prints recovered.

Trailer Theft / Theft: S CR 15 – A resident reported a trailer stolen. Occurred in the last two years. Tools around the shop and $2k worth of soil was taken as well.

Mental Health: Ranchhand Dr. – A man called 911 after his ex-wife slit her wrist. The woman was transported to the hospital by deputies and placed on a mental health hold.