Berthoud Fire Calls: January 2021

Friday, Jan. 1

Squad 61 responded to the 1400 block of Woodcock Drive for a laceration. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 100 block of Sunset Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Saturday, Jan. 2

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of Bein Street for a medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 61 responded to the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue for a lift assist.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Engine 62 dispatched to the 2800 block of Lake Hollow Drive for an 82-year-old man who was sick. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 3400 block of Woodcock Street for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient evaluation. The patient refused transport.