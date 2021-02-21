Berthoud Fire Calls: February 2021

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Report

February 1-7

Monday, Feb. 1

Citizen assist to the 600 block of Pyramid Peak Street to change smoke detector batteries. The homeowner was advised that new detectors were needed as the old ones had exceeded their recommended lifespan.

Engine 61 responded to the 2100 block of S. Garfield Avenue for a lift assist.

Citizen assist for a car seat installation at Station 2.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Squad 61 dispatched to the 400 block of Cheyenne Drive for an 88-year-old female with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care, at which time the patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 2100 block of Charro Avenue for an 86-year-old female who had fallen and needed a lift assist.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Thursday, Feb. 4

BC 61 responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Anita Drive SW in Loveland. He was assigned Safety Officer and to conduct a complete check. The fire was a small electrical fire that was extinguished within seconds of entry. BC 61 was cleared from the call.

Engine 61 responded to Hwy 287 and Berthoud Parkway for a 2-vehicle accident with minor damage. Engine 61 blocked traffic and checked for hazards. TVEMS assumed patient care and reported no injuries from either vehicle. The scene was turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Friday, Feb. 5

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 witnessed a single vehicle lose its front right tire while turning onto Mountain Avenue from 2nd Street. The driver was checked for injuries and had none. The scene was turned over to LCSO.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Squad 61 dispatched to the Love’s Travel Stop for a sick person. The crew located the patient and assisted them into the ambulance for further evaluation.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 700 block of E Highway 56 for a law enforcement request for medical. The crew took medical care with TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm249 NB for a motor vehicle accident. Colorado State Patrol was on scene with a single vehicle in the median that appeared to have been rolled. The crew assessed both patients. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. One patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Squad 61 dispatched to the 600 block of Great Basin for a 78-year-old woman with an injured hip. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD dispatched to the 300 block of Hubbell Street for a cardiac arrest. The crew performed CPR. TVEMS arrived on scene and patient care was transferred. The patient began breathing on their own and was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

BFPD dispatched to the 800 block of Jay Place for a medical. The crew began patient care and transferred to TVEMS upon their arrival.

Engine 62 responded to the 5100 block of W County Road 14 for an 82-year-old woman with chest pain. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment. The scene was turned over to TVEMS.

Feb. 8-14

Monday, Feb. 8

Engine 62 responded to the 4000 block of Meining Road for a lift assist.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3000 block of Arleigh Drive for an 85-year old woman not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew was cleared and returned to quarters.

Engine 61 responded to the 3000 block of Heron Lakes Parkway for a cut gas line. The gas utility company clamped the line.

Engine 62 responded to the 3000 block of Arleigh Drive for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care at which time the patient was not transported.

Squad 61 dispatched to the Falcons Landing RV Park for a man having seizures. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 63-year old man with abdominal pain. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Engine 61 responded to I-25 for a fully involved vehicle fire. Lane #1 was shut down, and the fire was extinguished. The scene was then turned over to Colorado State Patrol.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 700 block of 3rd Street for a 54-year old woman with diabetic problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was packaged for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, Feb. 12

Engine 62 dispatched to the 2400 block of W County Road 6 for a CO alarm. The crew made entry with the air monitoring equipment and found slightly elevated levels. After investigation it was determined that the heater was venting properly to the outside, but the wind was driving the vented gasses back in through a louvered covering over a window. The window was sealed with plywood by the representing party. Engine 62 cleared the scene.

Squad 61 was responded to the 700 block of 5th Street for a lift assist.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1100 block of W County Road 14 for a commercial fire alarm. They found an open sprinkler head in one of the units. The crew accessed the riser room and shut the water off to the sprinkler system. The sprinkler company was contacted, and the scene was turned over to the building manager.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1900 block of 1st Street for a motor vehicle accident. A single vehicle had gone off the road and struck a power pole. The crew controlled hazards on the vehicle. TVEMS assumed patient care. The scene was turned over to LCSO.

Engine 61 responded to I-25 mm 251 for a single-motor vehicle accident. They found the vehicle up against the guard wires with only light damage. The crew checked the vehicle for hazards, and the patient for injuries. No injuries were reported.

Squad 61 responded to the 1700 block of Exeter Street for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient evaluation. TVEMS took over patient care and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm249 NB for a single-vehicle accident. The vehicle was on a guard rail with the occupant standing outside. The driver reported no injuries. The crew checked for hazards and found none. Engine 61 remained on scene to provide traffic control until the car was towed.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 5100 block of Sherman Drive for a 68-year old woman who was sick. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Birdie Drive for breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient evaluation. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 300 block of S. 8th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. Patient refused transport.