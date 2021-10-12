Berthoud Fire Calls: October 2021

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Report

October 1 – 3

Friday, October 1

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 60-year old woman with breathing problems. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with assessment, packaging, and loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Saturday, October 2

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3300 block of Tranquility Way for a 54-year old woman with back pain. TVEMS assumed patient assessment and care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a 14-year old boy with a head injury. The crew began patent assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was packaged for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Winding Brook Drive for a medical on a 13-year old girl. The crew began patient assessment. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The patient was packaged for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 700 block of 4th Street for a medical on a 39-year old man. The crew began patient assessment. LCSO arrived on scene along with TVEMS. The patient was able to walk with assistance to the ambulance. He was packaged onto the cot and transported to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 800 block of 7th Street for an 83-year old man with back pain. TVEMS started patient assessment, and the crew assisted with vitals and medication list. The patient was able to walk to the cot and was packaged and loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 NB for a two-vehicle accident. The occupants were checked for injuries and reported none. Both lanes of traffic were blocked until CSP was able to clear both cars from the roadway.

Sunday, October 3

Engine 61 responded to the 1700 block of 1st Street for a patient with back pain. TVEMS arrived on scene, and the patient was packaged for transport.

Squad 62 dispatched to the 2100 block of Taras Court for a laceration. The crew began patient care and transferred care to TVEMS. The bleeding was controlled, and the patient was packaged and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 1400 block of Sabin Court for an 88-year old woman who was sick. The crew assisted TVEMS with assessing vitals and loading the patient for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 700 block of Canyonlands Street for a law enforcement medical assist. The crew assessed the scene and cleared once TVEMS and LCSO arrived.

Squad 62 dispatched to the 100 block of Quandry Avenue for a 34-year old man with stroke symptoms. TVEMS assessed the patient and cleared Squad 62 from the scene.

October 4 – 10

Monday, Oct. 4

Engine 61 responded to the 2000 block of Weld County Road 42 for a 65-year-old who had passed out and fallen out of his chair. Command was transferred to TVEMS, and the patient refused transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 2000 block of Heron Pkwy for a 78-year-old woman not conscious. TVEMS took over patient care and provided CPR. At which time the patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire arrived on scene for mutual aid for a structure fire in the 1000 block of Fuchsia Court in Loveland. The crew started pulling off soffit on the exterior, and the fire was knocked down. It was determined that the overhaul would require 2 companies and approximately 1 hour to complete.

Station 1 received a walk-in who requested help for a lady locked out of a pick-up truck at Berthoud Elementary. The crew was able to access using a wedge and big easy through the passenger side door. Once in the vehicle, the women’s identification and registration were checked to confirm that the vehicle belonged to her.

Berthoud units were dispatched to a reported grass fire off Cty Road 8E near Pierre Ridge Road with reports that the fire had been extinguished by a bystander. On scene found a grass fire approximately 50-feet in length and the width of the culvert. The fire was out but still smoking. Engine 62 was assigned to mop up the hot spots.

Squad 61 responded to 14th Street SW in Loveland for a motorcycle that rear-ended a car. The crew assisted with medical on a full trauma patient. There was a small fluid leak from the motorcycle as the only hazard. Once the patient was loaded for transport, the crew addressed hazards.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Engine 62 dispatched to the intersection of Cty Road 8E and Pierre Ridge for reports of a grass wildland fire. There was no smoke or heat. Upon further investigation, there was a small 4’ x 4’ smoldering pile of hay. The crew extinguished the fire.

Squad 62 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the Banner Health Clinic for a patient transport to a local hospital. The crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 900 block of 4th Street for an assist to package a patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 287, one mile north of Cty Road 8. Three vehicles were involved, one with heavy front- end damage from hitting an elk. All three parties refused treatment and transport. Debris and fluids were cleaned up while two of the cars were waiting on tow trucks to arrive.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2000 block of Taras Court for a 76-year-old man who needed to be transported to a local hospital. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Engine 61 responded to the 400 block of Lakritz Street for a 71-year-old man who had fallen and couldn’t get up. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading him into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 616 was on standby at Grace Place for the high school homecoming bonfire. The bonfire was ignited by fire personnel. The crew stood by in case of spot fires. The fire was then extinguished using booster line and hand tools. Fire was mopped up for any hot spots.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2000 block of Barela Drive for a citizen assist. The crew changed batteries in smoke detector on a vaulted ceiling. System was tested and operating.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 1000 block of Rubinette Lane for a CO alarm after a vehicle had been left running in the garage. The crew entered the garage and home with the air monitoring equipment and found no elevated levels of CO. The homeowners had already opened doors and windows for natural ventilation. Upstairs elevated levels were found along with one person still asleep in their bedroom. They were awakened and assisted downstairs. It was confirmed that everyone was out of the house, and no one was feeling ill. More windows were opened and bathroom exhaust fans turned on to continue ventilating the second floor. After several minutes of natural ventilation, all areas of the house were down to safe levels of CO and continuing to drop. The homeowner was told to keep the windows open to continue ventilating.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm252 SB for two-vehicle accident. Engine 61 provided a safe working area for CSP, and the tow truck driver. Once all vehicles were removed from the roadway, CSP cleared Engine 61.

Friday, October 8

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of 7th Street for a medical. The patient reported difficulty breathing. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew retrieved the cot and assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Citizen assist at the 3400 block of Curlew Drive for a faulty smoke detector. The detector was blown out with canned air, inspected and the battery was replaced. The system was tested for proper function, and Squad 61 cleared.

Engine 61 dispatched to Highway 287 and County Road 2E for a two-vehicle accident. The crew began to check for injuries and mitigate hazards. TVEMS evaluated the occupants and determined medical was not needed. CSP arrived on scene and pushed the disabled vehicle to the shoulder. The crew remained on scene to help with scene safety and traffic control.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Engine 61 dispatched to the area of S Berthoud Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. There were multiple LCSO deputies already on scene. The vehicle occupants were assessed for injuries, but none were reported. The crew cleared debris from the roadway and blocked traffic until the two vehicles could be towed.

Saturday, October 9

Squad 61 responded to the 1400 block of Mount Meeker Avenue for a 32-year-old woman with back pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Squad 61 responded to the 2300 block of W County Road 10 for a medical. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was packaged and loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the Berthoud Library for a medical on a 19-year-old female. LCSO located the mother and brought her to the location. It was determined by TVEMS and the patient’s mother that transport was not needed.

Service call to I-25 SB for a disabled vehicle. The vehicle was pushed to the westside shoulder of the road.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Wilshire Drive for a patient who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient on the cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Sunday, October 10

Engine 62 responded to the 400 block of Gunn Avenue for a male patient who had fallen. The crew started patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was packaged and loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Citizen assist to the 200 block of Hubbell Street to change smoke detector batteries.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1600 block of Alpine Avenue for chest pains. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 11000 block of Yellowstone Road for two, 11-year-old girls who had fallen off a horse. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care. Both parents refused transport for their children, and TVEMS cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 900 block of Spartan Avenue for a 10-year-old boy who had dislocated his knee. TVEMS was able to manually reset the knee providing instant relief and less pain. The patient’s parents were advised to seek further evaluation with a doctor. Parents refused transport, and TVEMS cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Citizen assist to the 2100 block of Caballo Avenue for a faulty smoke detector. The detector was identified and disabled. The crew provided a replacement detector to the homeowner until the homeowner could obtain new detectors.