Berthoud Fire Calls: Nov. & Dec 2021

November 1 – 7

Monday, Nov. 1

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of Colorado Avenue for a 78-year-old man who had fallen twice and wanted to be checked out. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the Love’s Travel Stop for a 60-year-old man who had signs/symptoms of Covid-19 and wanted to be transported to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 100 block of S. Cty Road 31 for an 80-year-old woman who had fallen and had arm and shoulder pain. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 900 block of Franklin Avenue for a 65-year-old woman who was having respiratory distress. The crew began obtaining vitals and transferred care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The patient was loaded onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Engine 61 responded to I-25 SB for a single vehicle accident at the exit ramp with one party bleeding. The patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital. Engine 61 remained on scene to block traffic for LCSO. All hazards were mitigated by the crew, and a tow truck removed the vehicle from the roadway.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 for a motor vehicle accident with multiple vehicles involved. There were four vehicles with moderate damage. The crew checked the occupants of the vehicles for injuries, and no injuries were reported. Engine 61 remained on scene to control traffic and assist Colorado State Patrol.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 10th Street for a 78-year-old man who had fallen. The patient was packaged and transported to a local hospital.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

No Calls

Thursday, Nov 4

Squad 61 responded to the 900 block of 4th Street for a 71-year-old man not feeling well. The crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the A & W for a 16-year-old female having a seizure. TVEMS arrived and took over patient care.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Friday, Nov. 5

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Lake Avenue for a 70-year-old woman who needed to be transferred to a local hospital. The crew assisted with packaging of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to an illegal burn in the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue. There was a burning stump that was putting up a lot of smoke, and no burn permit. The homeowner was contacted and advised to extinguish the fire.

Engine 61 dispatched to the area of County Road 13 & County Road 10 for a power line down. LCSO was on scene and found an unoccupied vehicle into a power pole. LCSO confirmed that no occupants were located, and it was not a recent crash. The crew found the vehicle to be in the power pole guy wire, and the pole was broken. There were no hazards, and no arcing from the power line. Poudre Valley REA was notified, and CSP arrived on scene. With a tow truck in route, the scene was turned over to CSP.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 20000 block of Weld County Road 3 for diabetic problems. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 1900 block of 1st Street for a 62-year-old man with abdominal pain. The crew began patient assessment. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The patient walked to the cot and was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 2800 block of Night Sky Drive for back pain. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 61 dispatched to 7-11 for a 33-year-old man with chest pain. The crew began patient assessment. TVEMS arrived and took over patient care. The patient was walked to the ambulance for further evaluation.

Saturday, November 6

Engine 61 responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for an 88-year-old woman not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1600 block of 4th Street for a carbon monoxide alarm. The homeowner stated that the alarm had sounded earlier in the day at which time she changed the battery. The alarm sounded again so she asked that the home be checked for CO. The crew inspected the home and found no elevated levels of CO. The homeowner was informed of the findings and stated she would replace the malfunctioning CO alarm.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 2600 block of Front Range Avenue for breathing problems. The crew obtained vitals and transferred care to TVEMS. The crew assisted with packaging and loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

A citizen stopped by Station 1 to report her neighbor burning leaves in their backyard and asked that the crew speak with the resident. Engine 61 responded to the 300 block of Colorado Avenue and observed smoke coming from the backyard. The crew contacted the homeowner to inform them that burning leaves was illegal and asked to inspect the burn pile. A 5’x5’ pile of smoldering leaves was found. The homeowners had a garden hose stretched to the burning pile. The homeowners agreed to extinguish the burn pile. Once extinguished, Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Squad 61 responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a 76-year-old woman with breathing problems. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The patient was taken to the ambulance for transport to an area hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the intersection of Highway 287 and White Water Court for a motor vehicle accident. On arrival found two vehicles with moderate damage. There was also a deceased elk on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes behind one of the vehicles. The crew began checking for injuries. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. One patient was transported to a local hospital. The crew remained on scene for traffic control until CSP arrived.

Sunday, November 7

Engine 61 dispatched to New Freedom Church for an 18-year-old female with breathing problems. TVEMS walked the patient to the ambulance and began evaluation. TVEMS determined transport was not needed. The patient’s mother was notified and was in route to pick up the patient..

Engine 61 responded to the 1400 block of Murrlet Street for a sick person. It was determined to be two patients in need of assessment. The crew began assessment and transferred care of both patients to TVEMS upon their arrival. Both patients were transported to an area hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 400 block of Welch Avenue for a 56-year-old man who had fallen. The patient was assessed and loaded into the ambulance for transport to an area hospital.

Nov. 8 – 14

Monday, Nov 8

Engine 61 responded to the 2000 block of Nicholson Street for a medical issue for a 69-year-old man. TVEMS assumed patient care and asked the crew to assist with loading of the patient into the ambulance. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a sick person. TVEMS, along with the crew, packaged the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 2300 block of Weld County Road 7 for oil separators that were on fire. Engine 62 set up for an attack. Mutual aid was brought in from 2 different agencies until the flow of gas was shut off and crews could engage with handlines. Once all valves were closed the fire went out quickly and representatives were able to get a better look at the issues at hand. Once all fire was extinguished, lines were picked up and water supply was discontinued. Scene was turned back over to the company representatives.

Squad 61 responded to the 300 block of Turner for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, Nov 9

Squad 61 dispatched to the 800 block of 7th Street for a medical issue for an 83-year-old man. TVEMS assumed patient care at which time the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Engine 62 responded to the 400 block of Bothun Road for a 67-year-old woman not feeling well. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the intersection of County Road 8 and County Road 23 for a 2-vehicle accident with no injuries. The crew moved the vehicles to the side of the road and cleared debris from road. The scene was turned over to Colorado State Patrol.

Engine 61 responded to the 700 block of Country Road Trail for a 69-year-old man with abnormal bleeding. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Meeker Avenue for a lift assist.

Citizens assist in the 2000 block of Barela Drive to install a smoke detector. The crew changed the batteries in two other smoke detectors and tested them. All the smoke detectors were working.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Citizens assist in the 200 block of Victoria Street to change the batteries in all the smoke and CO detectors.

Wednesday, Nov 10

Engine 62 dispatched to the 200 block of Water Street for a cut gas line. The crew monitored the area while waiting for Xcel Energy personnel. Once Xcel people arrived, they were able to stop the leak by shutting down a valve south of the leak.

Engine 62 dispatched to the alley located in the 600 block of 4th Street. They found a vehicle with smoke coming from the engine compartment. Several neighbors were putting the fire out with garden hoses. The crew forced the hood open for access. There was minor extension into the passenger compartment. Once extinguishing was complete the vehicle was turned back over to the homeowner.

Engine 61 responded for a 65-year-old woman who had fallen in the 1000 block of W. County Road 10E. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport

Thursday, Nov. 11

Engine 62 responded to LCR 23 for a car vs a deer accident. All parties were out of the vehicle with no injuries. There was moderate front end damage to vehicle. Command was transferred to Colorado State Patrol.

Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Friday, November 12

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 5700 block of Wild Plum Drive for an unconfirmed wildland fire. They found a 20×20 fire that was out. The homeowner stated they were cleaning out the fire pit which caught a small amount of brush near the pit on fire. The fire was confirmed to be out, and Berthoud Fire cleared the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Welch Avenue for a 62-year-old woman who was not feeling well. The crew assessed the patient and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The patient refused transport, and Squad 61 cleared the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to Love’s Travel Stop for a male patient with chest pain. The crew assisted TVMES with moving the patient onto a cot for further evaluation. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, November 13

Engine 61 dispatched to the 600 block of Buehler Acres Drive for a motor vehicle accident. LCSO was on scene. TVEMS assumed patient care while the crew checked for hazards. No hazards were found, and the patients refused transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a 76-year-old woman who did not feel well. The crew began patient assessment. TVEMS completed an evaluation, and the patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 700 block of Mount Massive Street for a 72-year-old man with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care while the crew obtained vitals. The patient walked to the cot and was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street to assist ambulance personnel with a lift assist.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 200 block of Welch Avenue for a 50-year-old woman who had fainted. The crew evaluated the patient and transferred care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The patient regained consciousness and refused transport. –

Sunday, November 14

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1400 block of Glacier Avenue for a 19-year-old woman with chest and back pain. TVEMS completed patient evaluation. The patient decided to be transported by personal vehicle.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient onto a cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 62 responded to the 2100 block of Jones Place for a patient who had fallen. The patient was assessed, and care was transferred to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Nov. 15-21

Monday, Nov. 15

Engine 62 responded to the intersection of Cty Rd 13 and Cty Rd 10 for an illegal burn. They found a small burn in which the homeowner stated that he did not have a burn permit and was burning leaves. The property owner was advised to get a permit for future burns and not to burn leaves. The crew assisted the homeowner in getting a garden hose to extinguish the fire.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 200 block of Wilfred Road for a lift assist. The 83-year-old man was then evaluated by TVEMS.

Engine 62 responded to the 600 block of S. Cty Road 23 for a 70-year-old woman with abdominal pain. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Squad 62 responded to the 700 block of N. County Road 31 for a medical. The patient requested to be transported and was helped into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 6-year-old boy with breathing difficulties. TVEMS obtained a set of vitals, took over patient care and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

A citizen came to Station 1 in need of medical assistance. The crew evaluated the patient while waiting for TVEMS to arrive. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Citizen assist to the 1600 block of Mount Meeker Avenue to change smoke detector batteries.

Citizen assist to the 800 block of 10th Street to change smoke detector batteries.

Engine 61 responded to the 800 block of Welch Avenue for an 84-year-old woman who had fallen. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care. The patient requested to be transported by family and not by ambulance.

Engine 61 responded to the 20000 block of Weld County Road 3 for a 73-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 2000 block of Cuda Court for a 53-year-old woman with heart problems. The crew began patient evaluation and transferred care to TVEMS upon their arrival. TVEMS then cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1600 block of Tundra Avenue for a medical on a 70-year-old man. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport to an area hospital.

Wednesday, November 17

Squad 61 responded to the 500 block of Wagon Bend Road for a sick person. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was transported to the hospital via personal vehicle.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 3100 block of Megan Circle for a 49-year-old man with back pain. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 500 block of Welch Avenue for a lift assist.

Thursday, November 18

Berthoud Fire provided fire extinguisher training for employees of BioChar Now.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 17000 block of Weld County Road 5 for a motor vehicle accident. On scene found a single vehicle into a guardrail with minor damage. All parties were out of the vehicle and denied injury. The Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy on scene then cleared Berthoud Fire to respond to another motor vehicle accident.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the area of County Road 2E and Highway 287 for a motor vehicle accident. Two vehicles were involved in a t-bone type accident. One patient was pinned inside the vehicle and extrication was needed. TVEMS arrived and took over patient care of all other vehicle occupants while the crew continued extraction of the one occupant. The patient was assessed by TVMES, packaged, and removed from the vehicle. Two patients were transported to the hospital. The crew remained on scene to clear hazards and assist with traffic control until cleared by Colorado State Patrol.

Squad 61 responded to the 300 block of E Michigan Avenue for a smoke detector beeping. The homeowner stated it was a new detector and wanted to have it inspected. The crew removed a piece of plastic that was causing the beeping and cleaned out the unit. The unit was tested along with all other detectors for proper functioning.

Friday, November 19

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the area of N Berthoud Parkway and N Highway 287 for a motor vehicle accident. This was a two-vehicle accident with moderate damage. The crew checked on vehicle occupants and set up traffic control. TVEMS assumed patient care. Both patients were evaluated and refused transport. Once all hazards were removed from the roadway, Berthoud Fire cleared the scene.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the area of 2nd Street and Bunyan Avenue for a motor vehicle accident with TVEMS already on scene. This was a two-vehicle accident with TVEMS assessing the patients. One patient was packaged and loaded into the ambulance for transport. The crew mitigated all hazards and pushed the disabled vehicle from the roadway.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 2800 block of Weld County Road 46 for an 84-year-old man who had fainted. TVEMS handled patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to I-25 NB for a three-vehicle accident. The crew checked for injuries and hazards. No hazards were present, and all vehicle occupants refused transport. The crew remained on scene to assist with traffic control. Once all vehicles were removed from the roadway, Colorado State Patrol cleared Berthoud Fire from the scene.

Engine 62 responded to the 1500 block of Stilt Street for a patient who had fallen and now had hip pain. The crew obtained history and vitals and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the area of N Highway 287 and N Berthoud Parkway for a sick person. LCSO was on scene with the patient. TVEMS arrived, assumed patient care, and cleared Engine 62 from the scene.

Engine 61 responded to the 800 block of Gentlewind Way for a malfunctioning gas stove. The crew found the dial for the burner had been damaged. The crew removed a different dial from the stove, place it on the gas control valve that was on, and turned the burner off.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1100 block of Jefferson Drive for a 60-year-old man with breathing problems. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient walked to the ambulance and was loaded for transport.

Saturday, November 20

Engine 62 responded to the 2600 block of Front Range Avenue for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with moving the patient to the cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the Love’s Travel Stop for cold exposure on a 28-year-old man. The patient was walked to the ambulance for further evaluation.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 5000 block of S Highway 287 for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with assessing the patient and walking her to the ambulance for further evaluation.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 8800 block of Four Wheel Drive for a wildland fire. The crew found no active fire or smoke. The crews were met by the homeowner who showed them an area containing a few smoldering embers, and no active fire. The fire had started due to improper disposal of fireplace ash. The area was cooled, and all hotspots were checked. Berthoud Fire then cleared the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the area of Mountain Avenue and N Berthoud Parkway for a law enforcement medical assist. TVEMS evaluated the patient who was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Sunday, November 21

Squad 62 responded to the 200 block of Gunn Avenue for a 13-month-old having an allergic reaction. The crew began assessing the child and transferred care to TVEMS. The child’s condition was improving so the parents declined transport.

Nov. 22-27

Monday, November 22

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm249 NB for a small fire in a vehicle. The vehicle was on the frontage road with light smoke coming from the hood, no fire. The crew made contact with the vehicle owner and utilized a water extinguisher to cool the engine compartment. It was confirmed with the driver that they had a ride prior to Engine 61 clearing the scene.

Squad 61 responded to the 600 block of W County Road 4E for a sick person. TVEMS arrived and took over patient care. The patient was transported to the hospital via personal vehicle.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 300 block of Canyonlands Drive for a bonfire. A propane fired heater was on inside a duplex under construction. No one was present inside the building, and LCSO dispatched to the scene to clear the building. While doing a building search, the deputies shut-off the heater.

Tuesday, November 23

Engine 62 dispatched to the 800 block of Cooperland Trail for a Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detector alarm sounding. The homeowner had evacuated the residence. The crew entered with the gas monitoring equipment and found no elevated levels of CO. It was determined to be a malfunctioning detector. The crew changed the battery.

Engine 61 responded to the 800 block of 7th Street for a nosebleed that had been going on for several hours. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient refused transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a sick person. TVEMS handled patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 500 block of Wagon Bend Road for a 79-year-old man who was sick. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew packaged the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, November 27

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of Westport Loop for a law enforcement request for a medical assist. The patient was to be examined for cold exposure. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1500 block of Stoneseed Street for a 40-year-old man who was sick. TVEMS assumed patient care while the crew obtained a list of medications. The crew assisted with packaging and loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 2500 block of Weld County Road 42 for a 56-year-old man who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the Good Samaritan Retirement Village for a medical assist.

Thursday, November 25

Squad 61 responded to the 1300 block of River Glen Way for a 78-year-old man who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted the patient up from the floor and into a chair. Further evaluation was needed, and the patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 68-year-old woman with chest pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and determined the patient should be transported. The patient was assisted to the cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1100 block of Little Branch Lane for a seizure. The crew found a 2-year-old boy who was conscious and breathing in his mother’s arms. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Friday, November 26

Engine 61 dispatched to the 200 block of Victoria Street for a 51-year-old woman with chest pain. TVEMS assumed patient care while the crew obtained a medical history and blood pressure. TVEMS continued evaluation and cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Squad 61 responded to the 1400 block of 4th Street for a 60-year-old man who had fallen and needed a lift assist.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 20000 block of Weld County Road 3 for a 65-year-old woman with breathing problems. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 600 block of Great Basin Court for a 74-year-old woman who had fallen and broken her arm. The crew performed a rapid trauma assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was packaged and loaded for transport.

Engine 62 responded to the 300 block of McColm Street for a person with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted the patient to the cot for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1500 block of 4th Street for a 9-year-old boy with abdominal pain. The crew began patient assessment. TVEMS arrived assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 1500 block of County Road 17 for a controlled burn that had gotten into some trees. Several cottonwood trees were on fire, and a bumper line was pulled for extinguishment. Fire was extinguished in three large trees and the controlled burn was returned to a level that the property owner could control.

Saturday, November 27

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1800 block of Cabestro Avenue for a law enforcement medical assist. After patient status was confirmed, care was transferred to TVEMS.

Sunday, November 28

Squad 61 dispatched to the 900 block of 4th Street for a 72-year-old man who was not feeling well. The crew assisted TVEMS with assessing the patient and loading into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 100 block of Welch Avenue for a 48-year-old man with chest pain. The crew assisted TVEMS with assessing the patient. The patient was then loaded onto a cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Citizen assist at the 100 block of Quandary Avenue for faulty smoke detectors. Two detectors were replaced. The homeowners were advised of the lifespan for detectors and that they should consider replacing the remainder of the detectors in the home.

Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Monday, Nov. 29

Engine 62 responded to the 4000 block of Meining Road for 70-year-old man not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew aided with loading of the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist for a car seat installation at Station 1.

Squad 61 responded to the 900 block of 4th Street for a 72-year-old man who had fallen. When TVEMS arrived, the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 4000 block of Karen Court for a 67-year-old man with chest pains. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 5000 block of Sherman Drive for a 78-year-old man who had fallen. The patient refused transport and had his hospice nurse remain with him.

Berthoud Squad 61 dispatched to the 4000 block of S. Iowa Avenue for a 65-year-old woman with back pain. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Riverview Drive for a 40-year-old woman who had a seizure and fell and hit her head. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS at which time the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Squad 61 responded to the 2000 block of Urban Place for a 29-year-old woman experiencing abdominal pain. The patient was walked to the cot, loaded into the ambulance, and transported to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 6000 block of Homer Road for a 61-year-old woman having a possible stroke. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew aided with preparing the patient for transport.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Squad 61 responded to the 900 block of 4th Street for a 71-year-old man who had a broken right shoulder and requested to be transported to a medical facility for further care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 900 block of Wagon Bend Road for a 61-year-old woman having breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 600 block of Sundown Court for a 73-year-old woman who had fallen. The patient was transported to a local hospital by TVEMS.

Friday, Dec. 3

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm250 for a motor vehicle accident. This was a two-vehicle accident with minor damage. There were no vehicle occupants on scene, and it appeared to be an old accident. The crew checked for hazards and found none. The vehicles were flagged, and Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the intersection of S Lincoln Avenue and 42nd Street SE for a two-vehicle accident. All occupants were assessed with one reporting no injury. The other was evaluated by TVEMS and loaded into the ambulance for transport. The crew remained on scene to block traffic until all vehicles were removed from the roadway.

Squad 61 responded to the 1300 block of River Glen Way for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Station 1 received a phone call from a resident in the 200 block of E Michigan Avenue who stated their carbon monoxide alarm had alerted. The crew entered the home with the air monitoring equipment and found no elevated levels of carbon monoxice. The homeowner had stated that a new furnace had been installed; however, the crew found the furnace to be functioning properly. The crew encouraged the homeowner to call back if they suspected any further problems.

Saturday, December 4

Squad 61 dispatched to Grace Place for a man who had fainted in the auditorium. The man was found sitting up with a group of people surrounding him. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 4400 block of Hawg Wild Road for a 58-year-old man with heart problems. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Sunday, December 5

Engine 62 dispatched to the 600 block of Sunbird Lane for a medical. The patient was unconscious and not breathing. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care. The patient was packaged onto a cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 900 block of Pierre Ridge Road for a 60-year-old man with breathing difficulties. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was then packaged for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the area of 3rd Street and Bunyan Avenue for powerlines down. A wire, which appeared to be either a cable or telephone line, was swinging from a power pole. The line was not arcing or sparking. After further investigation it appeared that the line had been cut from the box and was no longer in service. With no immediate hazard, dispatch informed the phone company of the hanging line, and Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Dec. 6-12

Monday, Dec. 6

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Meeker Avenue for a lift assist.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3000 block of W. Cty Road 14 for a fire in an outbuilding that was believed to be put out. The fire was confirmed out and command cleared all other units to go available. The crew began mopping up the smoldering fire. The property was turned back over to property owner.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Squad 61 responded to the 600 block of 9th Street for a 77-year-old man feeling sick. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with package the patient for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to a law enforcement request for medical in the 2700 block of Big Empty Place. The crew entered the residence and began taking vitals signs. TVEMS arrived on scene and took over patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Squad 61 responded non-emergent to the intersection of Hwy 287 and Berthoud Parkway. Squad 61 was placed behind LCSO patrol car to block traffic. Located a male behind the wheel of his pick-up truck passed out. The patient was then walked back to the ambulance to be evaluated by TVEMS. The patient signed a refusal form and was transferred over to LCSO.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Engine 62 responded to the 3000 block of Ranch Road for a code black. The deceased was located in the camper out back. Command was turned over to LCSO and TVEMS.

Engine 61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 60-year-old woman having stomach pains. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Murrlet Street for assistance to change smoke detector batteries. The crew replaced the batteries in all 6 smoke detectors and tested the system.

Engine 61 and TVEMS arrived for a medical in the 300 block of Canyonlands Street. The 49-year-old woman was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Berthoud Fire responded to I-25 mm 251 SB for a single vehicle rollover with heavy damage. Driver was transported to a local hospital. Colorado State Patrol arrived on scene and advised we could clear.

Engine 61 responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Meeker Avenue for an 80-year-old man that needed a lift assist.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Friday, Dec. 10

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to I-25 mm251 SB for a motor vehicle accident. On arrival found a single vehicle rollover with one party still inside. The crew utilized the spreaders to open the driver’s side door. Once open, the driver was able to step out onto the cot and was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital. The crew cleared the debris from the roadway and was then cleared by Colorado State Patrol.

Engine 61 responded to the 1600 block of Mount Meeker Avenue for an 80-year-old man who had fallen. The patient was lifted into a chair. He denied injury; however, TVEMS completed an assessment. The patient was not transported.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 200 block of 42nd Street SW for an indoor odor investigation. The crew entered used the air monitoring equipment to check the gas meter, heating units and all other areas inside the home. No abnormal readings were found, and findings were relayed to the homeowner.

Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for an 86-year-old man not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew aided with packaging and loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the Berthoud Recreation Center for a 13-year-old male not feeling well. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient and his parent refused transport, and Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Engine 62 responded to the 3400 block of W County Road 4 for a 91-year-old with pain in his legs and could not walk. The crew assisted the patient and then transferred him to his bed. The home care nurse remained on scene.

Saturday, December 11

Engine 61 dispatched to the 300 block of Capitol Reef Street for a 4-month old child who was sick. TVEMS assumed patient care. The mom and baby were walked to the ambulance for transport.

Engine 62 responded to the 3400 block of W County Road 4 for a lift assist.

Sunday, December 12

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 300 block of Welch Avenue for a CO alarm. The homeowners stated that their CO alarm had sounded. The crew entered the home with the air monitoring equipment and found elevated levels of CO. The crew had dispatch inform Xcel Energy to respond, and the windows of the residence were opened to ventilate the CO out of the house. Once Xcel arrived, the crew entered the residence again to further investigate the furnace and hot water heater. After investigation, it was determined that CO was exiting the exhaust port on the outside of the residence from the furnace and was seeping into the basement around two closed windows. Xcel turned off the furnace, tagged it for repair, and informed the homeowners of the findings.

Squad 61 responded to the 800 block of N County Road 13 for a 90-year-old man in need of assistance. TVEMS assessed the patient, and the crew assisted with moving the patient onto a cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a citizen request for assistance with a smoke detector that had alarmed. The crew checked the detector for expiration, installed new batteries in all detectors, and tested the system. The homeowner was advised to replace a faulty detector found in the living room.

Dec. 13-19

Monday, Dec. 13

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 61 responded to the 2000 block of South Cty Road 13 for a 99-year-old woman not feeling well. TVEMS obtained vitals as the crew retrieved the pram and assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Engine 62 dispatched to the 4000 block of South Sunshine Ct. for an 85-year-old experiencing chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew retrieved the cot and loaded the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 1600 block of Mt. Meeker Avenue for an 80-year-old man who needed a lift assist into a chair. The patient was not transported.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to 800 block of Longview Avenue for a 79-year-old man that had fallen. A c-collar was also placed due to the recent fall. The patient was then placed on the cot and packaged for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Berthoud Fire responded to approximately 18 wind-related weather calls and 8 medical or other service-related calls.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Berthoud Fire responded to the 500 block of Capitol Reef Street for an 89-year-old man with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging and loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient evaluation. The patient was then place onto a cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Friday, December 17

Engine 62 responded to the 2600 block of Blue Mountain Drive for an 80-year-old man with back pain. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was transported to the hospital via personal vehicle.

Engine 62 dispatched to the intersection of Highway 287 and County Road 8 for a motor vehicle accident. On scene found a two-vehicle accident with the vehicles blocking one southbound lane. The crew checked the vehicle occupants for injuries. TVEMS arrived and took over patient care. All parties refused transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Windom Peak Lane for breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to I-25 NB mm251 for an unconscious person. The crew located the vehicle on the shoulder of the road where the reporting party and unconscious patient was located. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment. The patent was removed from the vehicle, loaded onto a cot, and into the ambulance. The patient was then transported to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to a vehicle fire at I-25 mm250 SB. The crew extinguished the fire located in the engine compartment. The vehicle occupants were uninjured. With a tow truck in route, CSP cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Saturday, December 18

Squad 62 dispatched to the 3700 block of Coyote Trail for an unconscious patient. The patient was conscious, breathing, and alert. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS, and the crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to E Highway 56 and Weld County Road 7 for a single vehicle off the road. The vehicle was approximately 50-feet from the road on its wheels with airbags deployed. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care and loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

After loading the previous patient for transport, a rear-end vehicle accident occurred in the same area of E Highway 56 and Weld County Road 7. Engine 61 immediately diverted traffic around the accident and established patient contact to check for injuries. All parties reported having no injuries and moved their vehicles onto the shoulder of the road. LCSO arrived and cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 5200 block of W County Road 8E for a car that had flipped over. A single vehicle was a rollover on the north side of the roadway. The crew checked the vehicle and located no persons inside or around the vehicle. CSP arrived and an additional check for occupants was completed. The vehicle engine and exhaust were cold to the touch indicating it was not a recent accident.

Sunday, December 19

Squad 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Windom Peak Lane for an 86-year-old woman with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient and loading into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched for auto aid to the 6000 block of Liberty Lane for an outside odor investigation. The crew utilized the gas monitoring equipment to check the outside gas meter and the inside of the residence. No abnormal readings were found; however, a slight odor of natural gas was near the furnace vents. Xcel Energy dispatched to respond. The property was turned back over to the homeowner who would wait for Xcel to arrive.

Dec. 20-26

Monday, Dec. 20

Berthoud Squad 61 responded to the 500 block of Welch Avenue for a 62-year-old woman in need of a lift assist.

BC 61 responded to East 1st Street and Madison Avenue for mutual aid for a garage fire with Loveland Fire. There was fire showing from the roof of the garage. The crew quickly knocked down the fire. BC turned over support to Rescue-42 and cleared scene.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Drive for an 86-year-old woman with chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared the crew from the scene.

Station 1 received a call from a citizen that needed her smoke detector battery changed in the 100 block of Redcloud Avenue. The crew replaced the battery in the smoke detector and tested the system.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BC-61 responded for a mutual aid with Loveland Fire for a grass fire at Virgo Court. The BC assigned Engine 613 to put down a wet line on the eastern flank of the fire and extinguish any internal hot spots. The BC advised command that a wetliine had been completed on the eastern flank and all internal smokes were extinguished. Once east flank was mopped up, the east division was terminated, and the crew was cleared from the scene.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 100 block of Sioux Drive for an 83-year-old man with chest pains. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient refused transport by ambulance and was encouraged to be transported by personal vehicle as soon as possible.

Berthoud Fire dispatched for mutual aid with Loveland Fire in the 700 block of S County Road 9E for a wildland fire. The crew assisted Loveland Fire with extinguishment and mop up.

Thursday, December 23

Engine 62 responded to the 400 block of Bothun Road for a medical. TVEMS arrived and cleared Engine 62 from the scene.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 700 block of Franklin Avenue for an unconscious woman. The crew began patient assessment. TVEMS arrived on scene, assumed patient care, and cleared Berthoud Fire from the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1400 block of 4th Street for a choking. On arrival, the patient was conscious, breathing, and alert with a pill stuck in his throat. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS who recommended transport. The patient was walked to the cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the intersection of Kansas Avenue and S 5th Street for a camper that had hit a tree and was still driving around with flat tires. LCSO was able to get the camper pulled over and made contact with the vehicle occupants. All occupants denied injury, and LCSO cleared Berthoud Fire from the scene.

Friday, December 24

Engine 62 dispatched to the 500 block of Schofield Road for a 55-year-old man who believed is shoulder was dislocated. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient evaluation. The crew attempted to reposition the patient and place a sling on his arm at which time the patient stated that the shoulder had popped back into place. The patient’s pain level dropped, and he did not want to be transported.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 100 block of Welch Avenue for a CO alarm. Xcel Energy was also notified and in route. The resident stated that the CO alarm sounded and was notifying of elevated levels of CO. The crew entered the home with the air monitoring equipment and found elevated levels especially near the hot water heater. The home was ventilated and levels periodically checked while waiting for Xcel. The resident was notified to not run hot water heater until a plumber could inspect/fix the issue. The crew informed Xcel of the findings at which time Xcel cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the intersection of N Berthoud Parkway and Highway 287 for a vehicle fire. On arrival found a small fire burning under the rear of the vehicle. The crew extinguished the fire and completed a rapid vehicle investigation for LCSO.

Berthoud Fire dispatched for auto aid with Loveland Fire to the 6300 block of W 1st Street for a structure fire. The crew assisted with fire attack until the incident was reduced to a single engine and support company. Loveland Fire remained on scene to complete overhaul and investigation.

Saturday, December 25

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a 76-year-old woman with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Squad 62 responded to the 3800 block of W County Road 8 for a lift assist.

Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Squad 62 dispatched to the 500 block of Talon’s Reach Run for a child that was choking but now breathing. The crew observed and assessed the child. TVEMS arrived and cleared Squad 62 from the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Longs Peak Avenue for an 85-year-old woman with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Sunday, December 26

No Calls

Dec. 27 – Dec. 31

Monday, December 27

Squad 61 responded to the 800 block of Longview Drive an allergic reaction. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Tuesday, December 28

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 900 block of 4th Street for a shoulder injury. The patient requested to go to the hospital. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 400 block of Cheyenne Drive for hip pain. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Wednesday, December 29

Station 1 received a call for an odor of natural gas in the 900 block of Mountain Avenue. The crew entered with the air monitoring equipment and found no elevated levels of CO. The owner was notified, and Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 300 block of Colorado Avenue for a choking. On arrival found the patient in distress but breathing and walking around. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 1400 block of 4th Street for a lift assist.

Thursday, December 30

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 1500 block of Mount Meeker for a motor-vehicle accident. TVEMS assumed patient care while the crew assessed the vehicle for fluid leaks or hazards. None were found. TVEMS no longer needed assistance and cleared Berthoud Fire from the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1900 block Chaparro Circle for an 87-year-old woman with heart problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Station 1 received a phone call from a resident regarding a person burning weeds in their backyard. Engine 61 responded to the scene and made contact with the homeowner. The homeowner was made aware of the red flag status and that burning was prohibited. He was also told that a burn permit would be required to be obtained. The homeowner was compliant and extinguished the burn pile.

Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 2000 block of French Hill Drive for a medical on a 97-year-old woman. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, December 31

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm252 NB for a motor vehicle accident. On scene found one vehicle in the concrete barrier with TVEMS on scene walking the driver to the ambulance. The crew found no hazards and no other vehicle occupants. The vehicle was flagged with caution tape. The patient was transported to a local hospital, and Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Squad 61 responded to the 2500 block of Horseshoe Circle for a 3-year-old boy with a leg injury. The leg was stabilized, and the patient loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Mount Rainier Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with carrying the patient out of the basement and onto a cot. The patient was then loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 NB for a motor vehicle accident. On scene found one vehicle in the median with the front passenger tire disconnected from the vehicle. The occupants denied injury. The vehicle was flagged with caution tape, and Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to I-25 mm250 NB for a two-motor vehicle accident. The crew checked for injuries and hazards. No hazards were found on either vehicle. All vehicle occupants denied injury.