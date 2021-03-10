Berthoud Police Blotter: March 2021

March 1 – 7

Monday, March 1

Attempted Theft / Criminal Mischief: CR 14, someone attempted to steal the person’s license plate causing damage to their vehicle.

Fraud: Morey Court, a woman reported someone attempted open a credit account in her name. According to the credit company there have been several inquiries.

Assist to Fire: 5th Street & Spartan, a citizen reported heavy smoke coming from a residence in this area. Turns out someone was using their smoker on some meat. Firefighters said they would stay in case the fire got out of hand. Right! They stayed for the smoked meat.

Disturbance: 3800 Hwy 56, Loves was refusing service to a customer and an argument ensued. The argument was over the customer getting his jacket out of the truck in the bay. Staff then took off the new tire and put the old tire back on to refuse him service as a result. Nothing criminal. Customer agreed to pull his truck out and will call roadside services. I guess No Shirt, No Shoes No Jacket, No Service.

Tuesday, March 2

Theft: Meadowlark Drive, employees noticed one of their storage trailers was missing. The trailer was storing 18 of white round tables for events, two tubs of drapes, one tub of black fabric and a wheelchair ramp to load the items on/off the trailer with.

Mental Health Issue: E Indiana Avenue, a woman was found on the bathroom floor convulsing. Admitted to wanting to hurt herself, drinking alcohol and hairspray, and cutting herself. Transported to the hospital. Hairspray? Must have been a bad hair day.

Wednesday, March 3

Suspicious Circumstances: Lissa Drive, a male sitting in a vehicle parked the wrong way next to the school. Contact was made with a male who was arguing with his girlfriend earlier and was just “chillin” and will go back to the house and get his stuff and leave the state. I wish more people would just be “chillin”.

Thursday, March 4

Welfare Check / Assist Longmont PD: Mountain Avenue & 3rd Street, a 28-year-old transient was called in as a welfare check/alcohol contact. He was observed drinking beer and admitted to meth use. Not enough for a medical hold. Gave ride to bus stop.

Warrant Arrest: Meadowlark, a 36-year-old man was contacted and was found to have a warrant out of LCSO. Booked.

Friday, March 5

Stolen License Plate: 3800 E Hwy 56, a truck driver reported his license plate was taken off his truck overnight.

Vehicle Crash: Welch Avenue, a neighbor backing up ran into a truck that was parked behind them.

Saturday, March 6

DUI / Felony Warrant: Hwy 56, a 29-year-old woman was called in as a DUI report and contacted on Hwy 56. She admitted to drinking a bottle of vodka and driving but refused testing. She and her male passenger (who also had a warrant) were transported to the hospital due to extreme intoxication. Vodka: The Russian conspiracy to wipe us out.

Noise Complaint: Chokeberry Street, Neighbors are out on their back patio drinking and being loud.

Sunday, March 7

Harassment: Lissa Drive, a resident received harassing text messages from his boss in which he threatened bodily harm. Is getting a text from your wife the same thing as harassment from your boss?

Felony Warrants: Meadowlark Drive, a 34-year-old man was taken into custody for multiple warrants out of Larimer County. Booked.

Suspicious Circumstances: Godwit Drive, a resident reported two intoxicated men came to his door asking for law enforcement and was assaulted.

Unemployment Scams: Torrey Peak, Huppe Lane, Wilfred Road, Elmwood Street, Caballero, Omni Court, Gateway Park, Cedar Drive,