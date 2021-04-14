Berthoud Police Blotter: April 2021

April 1- 4

Thursday, April 1

Vehicle Crash / Hit & Run: E. Colorado Avenue. A resident reported someone ran into his truck causing damage to his truck and pushing it into a van causing more damage. Blue parts of the hit-car were left, and part numbers come back to a 2014-2015 Mercedes Benz C-250 or 350 but with severe right front damage. Mercedes? This is not going to be a cheap fix. Karma!

Lost Firearm: Berthoud, a resident lost his black .308 Ruger LCP somewhere in Berthoud or Loveland. Only one thing to say; “Son of a gun, well shoot!”

Mail Theft: E. Colorado Avenue, a resident reported medication missing from an opened piece of mail and checks which were stolen multiple months ago. Follow up with Postal Inspector.

Friday, April 2

Harassment: Longs Peak Ave., a resident reported ex-girlfriend has been harassing him via text and making spoofed numbers to do it. Really!? She was a day late from April Fool’s Day with spoofed numbers.

Vehicle Crash-Non-Injury: Hwy 287 & W CR 8, a driver rear-ended another vehicle.

Suicidal Threats: Berthoud, a resident called 911 saying he was suicidal. History of suicidal thoughts since his wife passed about a year ago.

Fictitious License Plate: Woodcock Street, Fictitious Temporary Colorado License Plate was displayed on a Black spray-can-painted Honda Civic parked in front of this address. Temp Tag was seized. Instead of paying high prices for a new paint job, Krylon paint, the colors of the stars are also colors for the cars.

Saturday, April 3

Scam-eBay Motors: 1st Street, a resident was taken for at least $4800 in attempting to purchase a vehicle from eBay motors.

Protection Order Violation / Resisting: W CR10E. a resident violated a protection order with another man. Upon contact, he ran but was apprehended. Booked.

Stolen Plate: Berthoud Peak Drive, a rear plate stolen overnight off a vehicle.

Assist Johnstown PD: Canyonlands Street & Lene Lane., assisted Johnstown PD by locating a vehicle that we tagged as abandoned on 04/02/21. Johnstown PD responded to process the vehicle for an active case.

Vehicle Crash-Non-Injury: Hwy 287 / Berthoud Parkway, a three vehicle T-bone crash. The main crasher was summonsed.

Road Rage: Berthoud Parkway & Hwy 287, a driver reported a known driver side swiped her vehicle after a road rage incident. Further investigation revealed no contact was made between the vehicles. Both parties educated about bad decision making and false reporting.

Sunday, April 4

Vehicle Crash Hit and Run: 7th Street, a resident reported an unknown suspect vehicle hit her vehicle on the night of 04/02/21. The suspect vehicle should have front end damage and possibly gold colored paint transfer. I can fix the paint damage; I have spray paint.

April 5 – 11

Monday, April 5

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: 4th Street, a stolen vehicle from this case was recovered in Lakewood on 04/03/21 and towed. Deputy responded to Lakewood to process the vehicle. Suspect wrote on the vehicle the names “Nikki and Alyssa” bragging that they stole the vehicle.

Fatal Vehicle Crash: S. 1st Street and E. Nebraska Ave, a man on a motorcycle was southbound on 1st Street and left the roadway, striking a mailbox cluster. The male did not survive the crash.

Tuesday, April 6

Trespass / Suspicious Circumstances: Riverview Drive, a resident reported a female, blonde, approximately 40 years of age driving an older blue or green dodge caravan was parked in his detached garage when he came home. She claimed to be with senior home care, but he was not expecting anyone. The Female was barefoot and left in the vehicle prior to law enforcement being called. It could have been the Barefoot Contessa, or maybe not.

Wednesday, April 7

Mental Health Hold: Barella Drive, a young girl tried jumping off the bridge over Hwy 287 intending to kill herself. Mother responded to the scene. She was transported to the hospital.

Criminal Mischief: Welch Avenue, a resident reported his truck window smashed out sometime this afternoon.

Assault / Violation of a Protection Order: 2nd Street, a 23-year-old woman punched her mother in the face which also violated the protection order. The woman began to resist but came to her senses and eventually cooperated. Booked. This is about the umpteenth time we arrested her for the same thing.

Vehicle Crash / Non-Injury: Hwy 56, a car was driving westbound and passed a car driving in front of her. She had her cell phone open and connected to a magnetic holder on the dash with maps function open and slammed on her brakes to turn left and turned in front of a truck hitting her broadside.

Thursday, April 8

Burglary: 2nd Street, a storage unit had its lock removed and items stolen.

Suspicious Circumstances: Welch and 8th Street, a group of boys were seen checking mailboxes as they went by. Four kids were contacted and said one of the kids slapped a mailbox when he went by but did not open it. Counseled.

Friday, April 9

Water Rescue: Berthoud Reservoir, a caller stated that they believe there is someone in the water and there is a capsized boat. Turns out what they saw was a log in the water. The log will be OK just suffering from being waterlogged is all.

Business Assist / Harassment: Mountain Avenue, a male keeps calling the business saying someone stole $100 from his debit card. Deputy spoke to the man and he was worked up. He said he only called 4 times and she hung up on him. He said that he wanted to dispute a $100 charge. Deputy told him to call the corporate office and stop calling here. To quote Columbo: “I’m hanging up. You can keep on talkin but I’m hanging up”.

Saturday, April 10

Suspicious Circumstances: two stepsons that came back from their mom’s today – one said he saw inappropriate sexual videos of his mom on his cell phone that he has while he is at his mom’s in Greeley. Referred to Greeley P.D. That’s one image you just can’t get rid of no matter how hard you try.

Horsing Around: 4th Street and CR 10E, a caller reported seeing a white horse with a saddle on with no rider. He was returned to the owner. A fiery horse with the speed of light, a cloud of dust and a hearty “Hi Ho Silver!” Nope it was not the Lone Ranger’s horse.

Sunday, April 11

Assist on Dive Call / Missing Person: Carter Lake South Shore, a kayak was observed near the west bank near the south shore overturned. A dog was located on the west bank with a life vest on and appeared to be lost. The dog had a collar identifying the owner for a Loveland man. Search is ongoing at this time.