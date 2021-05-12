Berthoud Police Blotter: May 2021

May 1-2

Saturday, May 1

Unsafe Lane Change / Eluding: CR.8, a 17-year-old male was contacted on a traffic stop for speeding and unsafe passing. After the male provided documentation for the vehicle he drove away from the stop after asking if he would receive the citation. The male was followed and contacted again less than a quarter mile away at his house and detained. Summonsed and released to an authorized guardian.

DUI / Reckless Driving / Failure Report Accident / Minor in Possession: Berthoud, an 18-year-old man was contacted after being reported as a drunk driver due to him hitting a wheelbarrow and nearly striking a pedestrian. Refused roadsides, chose blood.

DUI / Reckless Endangerment / Open Container: Mountain Avenue, a 24-year-old man was called in as a possible drunk driver. He was contacted and taken into custody. Booked. Deputies were notified that Weld County was investigating a separate case involving this man. Weld County Deputies responded to the stop location and issued him a summons for their case.

DUI: 1000 Blk N Hwy 287, a 42-year-old man was contacted passed out inside his vehicle on the side of the highway. Booked.

Sunday, May 2

Hit and Run: Welch Avenue, new owners of the car wash found their garage door and wash machine damaged. Investigation revealed that a vehicle struck it and took off. Suspect was identified.

Vehicular Eluding: Aspen Drive & Longs Peak Avenue, a silver Saturn Ion with no plates was called in as a suspicious vehicle circling the area for an extended period of time. Deputies Located the vehicle and attempted to contact the vehicle. The silver Saturn Ion took off as Deputies were approaching. Deputies initiated a traffic pursuit and the vehicle traveled down 4th Street. The vehicle pursuit was terminated for public safety reasons.

Suspicious Abandoned Vehicle: S. 5th Street, a silver Saturn Ion with no plates was called in as a suspicious vehicle. The homeowner at this location observed a male circling the Saturn Ion going through the trunk and engine area of the vehicle. When deputies arrived at the location the vehicle was unoccupied and cleared the vehicle. The resident told Deputies that shortly before they had arrived the male left on foot traveling southeast of the location. Berthoud Squad K9 Taz alerted to the vehicle. During the vehicle search Deputies located a large amount of cash, a loaded AK-47, and drugs. Investigation continues.

DUI / Careless Driving / Motor Vehicle Accident: N Berthoud Parkway & Grand Market Avenue, a 64-year-old man drove his car across the center median before the roundabout. The vehicle was inoperable and towed. Failed roadsides and booked.

May 3 – 9

Monday, May 3

Unemployment Scam: Grand Market Ave. – Individual received a letter about an unemployment claim, which the individual did not file. Advised to file a fraud report with the Colorado Department of Labor and to contact credit bureaus advising of the fraud.

Motor Vehicle Accident / DUI: N. Berthoud Pkwy / Grand Market Ave. – Single vehicle accident, no injuries. The driver failed roadside maneuvers and the standardized field sobriety tests were not satisfactorily completed as compared to a sober person. The driver was booked after being medically cleared.

Vehicle Trespass: Tristan Pl. – Unlocked vehicle was entered and ransacked. Unknown suspect attempted to unsuccessfully steal the vehicle as the steering column was taken apart.

T uesday , May 4

Warrant Arrest / Assist Other Agency: Wagon Bend Rd.- At the request of Longmont PD, deputies to contact an attempted homicide suspect at this address. The Male was taken into custody with no issues.

Unemployment Scam: Burbank St. – Individual received a letter about an unemployment claim, which the individual did not file. Advised to file a fraud report with the Colorado Department of Labor and to contact credit bureaus advising of the fraud.

Vehicle Theft / Vehicle Recovery: Big Thunder Rd. – Vehicle was stolen and credit cards within the vehicle were attempted to be used. The vehicle later located, abandoned on the street of the original location after a neighbor spotted the missing vehicle.

Burglary: Versaw Ct.- Unknown suspect gained access through an unlocked window located in the back of a residence and stole repair tools.

W ednesday, May 5

Criminal Mischief / Obstruction of Telephone Service: Bunyan Ave. – Male was in a verbal disturbance with his fiancée in the parking lot. Male took and smashed the female’s phone, then slashed a tire on her car. Victim Rights Advocates notified.

Hit and Run: 950 Massachusetts Ave. – Juvenile was riding her bike on the sidewalk on the way to school and while crossing the intersection at 8th Street and Massachusetts Avenue going westbound, a gold or white vehicle that she described as a van or a SUV hit her on her right side and the right side of her bike. Juvenile stated that the vehicle had slowed down before it hit thebicycle and the juvenile did not fall off the bike. The juvenile sustained a minor scrape on the leg. Driver unknown.

Hit and Run: Massachusetts Ave. – Vehicle parked in a parking lot overnight was struck, sustaining minor damage. A neighbor witnessed the accident and the at-fault driver left the scene without leaving contact information or notifying law enforcement.

Thursday , May 6

Suicide Attempt / Mental Health Hold: Berthoud – Juvenile female was reported by a motorist after she was seen sitting on the overpass railing. She admitted to feeling suicidal. Placed on Mental Health Hold. SRO notified.

Cold Theft: Cold River Rd. – Home builder reported $1188 worth of construction materials were stolen from the job site. A white, late-model Ford Taurus was reported by a neighbor during an area canvass as a possible suspect vehicle – the driver is known to cruise the area after sunset and dumpster dive.

F r iday, May 7

Criminal Mischief: S HWY 287 – An unknown person cut a chain and opened the canal gate near a residence. This caused water to back up and flooded the basement of the residence.

Motor Vehicle Accident: HWY 287/ Berthoud Pkwy – Vehicle was in the left turn lane for northbound Berthoud Parkway when the driver took a wide turn and sideswiped another vehicle. No injuries. Summons issued.

Saturday, May 8

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: Springhill Rd – A spray-painted 97, 2-door, gray Honda Civic was dumped on Springhill Road. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Longmont. The vehicle originally was red. Interior was destroyed with multiple removed/missing items.

Assist Other Agency: Mountain Ave. & Berthoud Pkwy. – Longmont Police Department (LPD) pursued a silver Audi driven by a suspect who had menaced an LPD officer with a firearm. LPD asked for assistance as the vehicle entered Larimer County. Deputies assisted with the high risk stop when the suspect pulled over at this location.

Suspicious Circumstances: Petrel Dr. – Resident reported a security camera caught an unknown party riding a possible BMX style bike with light-colored wheels and tires down the street at approximately 0520 hours. The party appears to check the door handles of a neighbor’s Dodge Ram parked in the street. Other nearby residents posted similar footage on Facebook. Party appears to be wearing all black and a hoodie that is covering their head.

Sunday, May 9

Traffic Pursuit / DUI: Heron Lakes Pkwy. – Vehicle fled after LCSO attempted contact, short pursuit was initiated when the male driver of the fleeing vehicle parked inside a garage of a residence. The male was taken into custody after physically fighting with law enforcement. Charges include Driving Under the Influence, Resisting Arrest, and 2nd Degree Assault on a Peace Officer.

Assist Other Agency: Massachusetts Ave. – Female was staying with in-laws at this location called to report an assault that had occurred in Eaton. Deputies responded to handle the call and assist Eaton PD with their investigation.