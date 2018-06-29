A new ‘one-stop-shop’ platform for Colorado citizens’ government responsibilities

DENVER – June 19, 2018 – Colorado citizens now have access to Gov2Go, a technology platform that makes it easier for them to interact with all levels of government. Among other benefits, Gov2Go lets citizens “Skip The Trip” to the DMV for vehicle tag renewals. Citizens can download the free Gov2Go app, receive renewal reminders and renew their vehicle tags from the convenience of their mobile phones.

The announcement was made June 18 by Jack Arrowsmith, executive director of the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA), in conjunction with Colorado Interactive (CI). SIPA’s mandate is to provide comprehensive eGovernment services to citizens through pioneering technology. CI is the team behind the state’s official website.

“Gov2Go, the nation’s first personal government assistant, represents an innovative customer service approach for Colorado government,” Arrowsmith said. “Gov2Go lets citizens take care of interactions with government in one convenient place, saving them time, worry and frustration. It utilizes technology to give people back more time for family, work and the recreational activities so many of us love about living in Colorado.”

Gov2Go makes it easy for citizens to access government services anytime, anywhere. After users download Gov2Go and create profiles, they’ll receive reminders when their vehicle tags are due and have the ability to complete the transaction online. Users can show their stored electronic receipts, if needed, until their vehicle tags arrive in the mail.

Gov2Go isn’t just a single-purpose application.

“Gov2Go is a platform that makes it easier for citizens to interact with government on all levels,” said CI President and General Manager Fred Sargeson. “Although users initially will see its convenience for handling vehicle registration renewals, Gov2Go will help them stay on top of election and voter information and government holidays, receive AMBER Alerts and purchase digital passes for select federal parks, including Colorado National Monument.”

Now in all 50 states, the Gov2Go platform is designed to expand as new services become available. Colorado is bringing Gov2Go to its citizens through SIPA and CI. The SIPA/CI partnership provides governments with an easy-to-adopt platform that puts citizens at the center of government and delivers on-demand convenience.

About Colorado Interactive

Colorado Interactive is the team behind the official website of the state of Colorado and is overseen by the Statewide Internet Portal Authority. The portal operates through a public-private partnership between the state and CI to help Colorado government entities web-enable their services. CI builds, operates, maintains and markets Colorado.gov and is part of digital government firm NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV).

About SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority is a self-funded government organization created to be Colorado’s single most comprehensive delivery channel for electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective eGovernment services by placing more online to benefit Colorado residents. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting and cyber security assessments. Please visit www.colorado.gov/sipa.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.