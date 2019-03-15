March 2019
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
News for Norther Colorado and the world

Friday, March 15, 2019
Subscribe

LTO March Star Night

The speaker
for this evening will be LTO volunteer and
co-author of SkySafari, Bill Tschumy.

Amateur
astronomy is in many ways an intellectual pursuit.  What may look like a faint smudge in the
telescope only comes alive when you truly grasp what it is you are looking at.

Bill’s talk will introduce you to the wonders of the night sky.  He will help you understand the size, distance, location and physical properties of those objects you can see through the telescope.  He will also cover how to get started in amateur astronomy: the basic equipment needed and some of the important resources.

Globular cluster M13 imaged by M. J. Post

Bill has
been active in amateur astronomy for over 40 years and is the current president
of the Longmont Astronomical Society.  He
loves to share his knowledge of the night sky with others, and public star
parties are a favorite of his.

Although
his formal training is in zoology, Bill currently makes his living as a
software engineer.  In 2009 he got the
chance to combine his programming skills with his love of astronomy and co-authored SkySafari, one of
the most popular astronomy apps for mobile devices and Macintosh.  He currently works for Simulation Curriculum,
a small North American based software company that develops astronomy and
geology software and other educational products.

Weather permitting after the presentation, visitors will be invited to look through the large telescope at various celestial objects. Public star nights are held the third Friday of each month, except July, when the LTO is closed for annual maintenance.

If you have any questions, please call the observatory information line at 970-613-7793 or check the LTO web site at www.starkids.org

Print This Post Print This Post
Related Keywords: , , ,
Previous Story:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.


Leave a Reply

Added: March 12, 2019
Category: Variety
  • Twitter This!

Nebula

Click for Larger image

More from this section

Lyons Old-Time Square Dance

Lyons Old-Time Square »

... Full Story

LTO Star Night, February 2019

LTO Star Night, February »

The speaker for this evening will be Prof John Bally from the CU ... Full Story

Fundraiser for MISSION: New Earth

Fundraiser for MISSION: »

Celebrating Our Wild Brothers & Sisters, a wildlife gala and ... Full Story

Star Night: January 2019

Star Night: January 2019 »

The Speaker this month is Tim Gasparrini. Mr. Gasparrini is the ... Full Story