Berthoud Police Blotter: March 2022

March 1 – 6

Tuesday, March 1

Verbal Disturbance/Mental Health: East Iowa Avenue – A woman was contacted at her residence and transported to the hospital for a voluntary mental health hold.

Harassment/Domestic Violence: Urban Place – A woman reported that her common-law husband had sent her a video threatening to destroy items due to her cheating. Upon further investigation, some items were found to be destroyed. The man was contacted and arrested. The Victim Rights Team was notified.

Wednesday, March 2

Business Assist: Mountain Avenue – A local business reported that a disgruntled customer made veiled threats after they would not issue a refund for services completed. Upon contact with the customer, the customer denied that he meant it to be threatening and no criminal charges could be substantiated. The customer was told to discontinue communication with the business.

Motor Vehicle Accident: Clayton Place – A male driver stated he was looking at the car radio, drifted off the side of the road, and struck a parked car. The driver was issued a summons for Careless Driving into Berthoud Municipal Court. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage. There were no injuries.

Thursday, March 3

Motor Vehicle Accident: Mountain Avenue, – A male driver collided with a parked vehicle as he was looking at his phone. The at-fault driver was cited for Careless Driving.

Juvenile Problems – Berthoud Parkway – Two juveniles got into a physical altercation at the skatepark. Both sides accused the other of bullying. The School Resource Officer was requested to assist with mediation.

Friday, March 4

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft/Failure to Yield/Reckless Driving/Road Rage Incident/Leaving the Scene of an Accident: 3800 East Highway 56 – Initially reported as a road rage incident involving a white BMW with Tennessee plates at a local business, Upon arrival, deputies observed a vehicle matching the description with no plates exiting the parking lot. The vehicle stopped on the southbound on-ramp for Interstate 25 along with another silver-colored sedan, possibly another BMW without plates. Both vehicles took off before contact could be made and failed to yield when a traffic stop was initiated. The vehicle fled southbound onto Interstate 25 and aggressively merged into traffic almost causing an accident. No pursuit was initiated due to heavy traffic and safety to the public. While attempting to turn around at the Mead exit due to construction, the aftermath of a motor vehicle accident was observed with both vehicles. The white BMW was dumped on the extended shoulder with everyone moving to the silver BMW and fleeing southbound on I-25. A deputy stayed with the white BMW and awaited back-up. Multiple agencies responded and the vehicle was cleared. The white BMW was confirmed stolen out of Fort Collins Police Services. The BMW was processed and released. The other silver BMW is believed to also be a stolen vehicle.

Hit and Run/Criminal Mischief: East County Road 8 – A vehicle hit a mailbox on private property and left the scene of the accident, causing approximately $200.00-300.00 damage to the mailbox and pillar.

Saturday, March 5

Warrant Arrest: Katmai Court – A man was booked at the Larimer County Jail on two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant after being contacted.

Sunday, March 6

Nothing of significance to note.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please follow this link (https://leta911.org/) and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County. If something happens as it did in Boulder County we want to be able to notify you quickly.