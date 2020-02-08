LTO Star Night: February 2020

The guest speaker for this public star night will be Dr. Emily Hardegree-Ullman. The title of her presentation is “Erased from History”.

Einstein, Hawking, Hubble. Ask a stranger to name a

famous astronomer and 9 times out of 10 they will think of a man. Despite the

incredible contributions of women to astronomy, their names are all but

forgotten. In this talk, Dr Hardegree-Ullman will highlight some of the

significant achievements you might not have heard about. The women who this

talk will be about are the Harvard Computers (Annie Jump Cannon, Henrietta Swan

Leavitt, and Antonia Maury) and Cecelia Payne-Gaposchkin, Jocelyn Bell Burnell

and Margaret Hamilton and Katie Bouman, as well as Vera Rubin, who discovered

dark matter.

Dr. Emily Hardegree-Ullman is a professor in the Physics Department at Colorado State University. She earned her PhD from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where she studied the chemical composition of young stellar systems. Emily discovered the fascinating subject of astrobiology while an undergraduate at the University of Arizona. Her prior research projects include searching for methane lakes on Titan, investigating the evolution of protoplanetary disks, and observing extrasolar planet transits.

Weather permitting, after the presentation

visitors will be invited to look through the large telescope at various

celestial objects. The Public Star Nights are usually held the third Friday of

each month, except July, when the LTO is closed for annual maintenance.

If you have any

questions, please call the observatory information line at 970-613-7793 or

check the LTO web site at www.starkids.org