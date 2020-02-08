February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
News for Norther Colorado and the world

Friday, February 14, 2020
Subscribe

LTO Star Night: February 2020

The guest speaker for this public star night will be Dr. Emily Hardegree-Ullman. The title of her presentation is “Erased from History”.

Einstein, Hawking, Hubble. Ask a stranger to name a
famous astronomer and 9 times out of 10 they will think of a man. Despite the
incredible contributions of women to astronomy, their names are all but
forgotten. In this talk, Dr Hardegree-Ullman will highlight some of the
significant achievements you might not have heard about. The women who this
talk will be about are the Harvard Computers (Annie Jump Cannon, Henrietta Swan
Leavitt, and Antonia Maury) and Cecelia Payne-Gaposchkin, Jocelyn Bell Burnell
and Margaret Hamilton and Katie Bouman, as well as Vera Rubin, who discovered
dark matter.

Dr. Emily Hardegree-Ullman is a professor in the Physics Department at Colorado State University. She earned her PhD from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where she studied the chemical composition of young stellar systems. Emily discovered the fascinating subject of astrobiology while an undergraduate at the University of Arizona. Her prior research projects include searching for methane lakes on Titan, investigating the evolution of protoplanetary disks, and observing extrasolar planet transits.

Weather permitting, after the presentation
visitors will be invited to look through the large telescope at various
celestial objects. The Public Star Nights are usually held the third Friday of
each month, except July, when the LTO is closed for annual maintenance.

If you have any
questions, please call the observatory information line at 970-613-7793 or
check the LTO web site at www.starkids.org

Print This Post Print This Post
Related Keywords: , , ,
Previous Story:
Next Story:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.


Leave a Reply

Added: February 7, 2020
Category: Features, Variety
  • Twitter This!

Nebula

Click for Larger image

More from this section

Lyons Old Time Square Dance

Lyons Old Time Square »

... Full Story

Concert in Estes Park

Concert in Estes Park »

On the Rocks and The Denver Dolls perform at the High School ... Full Story

Audubon Club: February Program

Audubon Club: February »

Monday, February 2, 6:00 PMm Berthoud Community Library. ... Full Story

Star Night: January 2020

Star Night: January 2020 »

The guest speakers for this public star night will be Deborah Price ... Full Story