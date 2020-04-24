Obituary: Carol Piehl

Carol Piehl December 25, 1935 ~ April 20, 2020 (age 84)

Our Mom, Carol (Berlin) Piehl, 84, of Berthoud, Colorado, left this world to be with our Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home. She was born to Paul and Betty Berlin on December 25, 1935 at home in Forest Park, Illinois, during a snow storm.

She attended school in Forest Park, Illinois. She helped out in the family flower business growing up. After graduation she worked for Kraft Foods. She had an interesting trip to work every day. She took a steam locomotive to downtown Chicago, then walked to a boat landing, took a boat down the Chicago River to another port where she then took a bus the rest of the way. She loved this.

Carol married Heinz in 1955. They had children including twin girls. She was the best Mom. She loved her family and we did a lot of camping in the summer and she was also a Girl Scout Leader. She was also very active in our church. St. Johns in Darien, Illinois. She sang in the choir and was a Sunday School Teacher.

She worked as a bookkeeper for many years for several companies in both Illinois and Colorado. Her favorite job was working at the Fort Collins/Loveland Airport as a comptroller. She loved planes.

She was a big part of setting up the Rocky Mountain Division of Orphan Grain Train, which is a Lutheran Charity. She wrote grants to secure funding to build a warehouse in Julesburg, Colorado. After living in Julesburg for 15 years, they moved back to the Front Range to Berthoud. She loved the little town. She had some health issues and her family wanted her to be close so they could help her when she needed it. Even though she was confined to a wheelchair for the past several years, it didn’t stop her from working in her flower garden. She has a kind soul and helped a lot of people. There were times when she would invite total strangers for Thanksgiving dinner or Christmas. She didn’t want anyone to be alone on the Holidays.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Heinz; her sister Joyce (Howard); Carol’s children Debra (Paul), Cathy (Dave), Christy (George) and Howie. Another son Gary passed away April of 2018. Carol loved her 7 grandchildren Keith, Kevin, Andy, Greg, Tara, Dante and Molly and her 8 great-grandchildren Aaron, Ashley, Jaiden, Olivia, Aria, Eamon, Elden and Ewan; as well as her nieces Julie, Wendy and Amy.

A private family service was held. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe for friends to gather.