Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Obituary: Esther M. Reyes

Esther M. Reyes, 78, of Berthoud/Loveland, died on May 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her love ones.

Esther married Manuel Reyes on November 18, 1968. Esther worked at Lego, Berthoud Senior Center and Hach Chemicals, where she retired. She loved to dance, play softball, spend time with family and friends and was a great cook. Esther was always there to help her family and friends.

She is survived by her kids Fernando, Tony and Veronica; grandkids Monica, Ray, Chance, Lorena and Jaden; sisters  Nativdad Lesure, Gloria Vallejo, Maria Langley (Terry), Elida Yeahquo (Robert) and Valentina Carrion (Armando); brothers Rito Mendoza, Paul Mendoza, Albert Mendoza (Pam), Epimenio Mendoza (Terri); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Manuel, parents Rito and Sara Mendoza, brothers Castulo, Jessie, John and Ricardo.

Esther will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be at a later date (more information will be given at that time and where to send flowers).

Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for on-line condolences and to view her memorial video. 

 

May 5, 2020
Obituaries
