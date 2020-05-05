Obituary: Lorna Joyce Davis

Lorna Joyce Davis, age 77, of Severance, Colorado passed away on May 3, 2020. Lorna was born on May 23, 1942 in Wapello, Iowa to parents Pansy and Louie Hunt. She was a twin to sister Norma Jean Hunt and a younger sister to Darrell Eugene Hunt.

Most of Lorna’s childhood was spent enjoying time on the family farm in Lockridge, Iowa alongside her siblings. She graduated from Fairfield High School in 1960 and followed her education by working at Fairfield Printing with her sister in the early 1960’s. She met the love of her life, Darrell De-Wayne Davis, at the Fairfield Roller Rink and they married on July 6, 1968 at First Baptist Church in Fairfield, Iowa. Lorna and Darrell were blessed with two daughters, Carol and Connie, who they raised in Fairfield until moving to Longmont, Colorado in 1986. Lorna loved raising her daughters, and she would call the time they spent together their “girls ‘o girls time”.

Upon moving to Colorado, Lorna began work on several horse ranches – a career she very quickly came to enjoy. She lived a life of love and compassion, and she showed a true genuine kindness for all people and animals. She loved God and her family with passion and without reservation, and her five grandchildren and one great grandchild became her most treasured blessings. Lorna and Darrell enjoyed watching their grandchildren grow up and attended their school, athletic and extracurricular events over many years. In 2019, they welcomed their first great-granddaughter, Kashley Lorna Jensen, who has brought great joy to their lives. Lorna’s favorite and frequent departing message, whether it be in-person or over the phone, was always “Love You More”.

She will be greatly missed on this earth until she is joined again in Heaven one day by her family. Lorna is survived by her husband of 51 years, Darrell of Severance; daughter Carol (Philip) Ward of Mooresville, North Carolina; daughter Connie (Joshua) Jensen of Severance; grandson Brenton (Mindy) Jensen and great-granddaughter Kashley of Milliken; granddaughter Kellie (Alessandro) Senatore of Lexington, South Carolina; grandson Bradley (Julia) Jensen of Fallbrook, California; granddaughter Julie Ward of Mooresville, North Carolina; granddaughter Brittany Jensen of Severance; twin sister Norma Boese of Fairfield, Iowa; brother Darrell (Martha) Hunt of Ottumwa, Iowa and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and two nephews. There will never be a day when we will not think of you – we “LOVE YOU MORE.”

Services will be held as follows: Visitation to be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 10:00 am – 12:30 pm at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland, CO. Immediately following at 1:00 pm, there will be a graveside service to be held at her final resting place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud. Go to https://www.viegutfuneralhome.com/tributes/Lorna-Davis for online condolences.