News for Norther Colorado and the world

Thursday, October 19, 2017
Berthoud Fire gives away scooters

 

 

Berthoud Fire loves giving back to its community. One of the ways it does that is to have a kid’s bicycle giveaway every year. At this year’s Berthoud Oktoberfest instead of bicycles the Fire District gave away two Razor scooters and helmets. One of the winners is their new friend Oliver Groeneman who is 10-years-old. The other recipient was a 4-year-old girl who was so excited to get her scooter home that, unfortunately, she didn’t get her photo taken.

Added: October 13, 2017
Category: Local News
