“Nash” Lujan Huerta was born in Berthoud, on July 31, 1930 to
Gregorio and Natalia Huerta. Growing up in their home he learned to love the
Lord and serve people following in his parents’ footsteps. Nash accomplished
many things in his life, including enlisting in the Air Force at 17, following
his love for the Lord and preaching His word as a missionary in Guatemala and
Mexico. Locally Nash also found great pleasure in his Mexican heritage. He
helped several folklorico dance groups and Latin musical and dance groups
achieve their dreams of performing for the general public. He did this by
forming the Hispanic Cultural Showcase. Tucson brought a quiet satisfaction in
Nash’s spiritual life. He was selected as one of the elders of the Church of
Christ that meets at Ina Road. He came from a devout and sincere family who
emigrated from Mexico and began their family in Berthoud, Colorado. He was
always sincere and devoted to the Lord. He taught all who would listen about
his Savior, Jesus Christ. He is now at rest with a “peace that passes all
understanding”. Nash is missed by his surviving wife, Rose Marie
(Castellanos) and sons, Alan, Bernie, Carlos, and David, and their wives and
children; his grandchildren, and great grand children. Nash’s surviving
siblings are Rita Moreno, Chris Jerry Huerta, and Louisa Flores, their spouses
and children and grandchildren. They are all great souls that have followed in
the footsteps of Gregorio and Natalia Huerta, Nash’s parents, who were faithful
to the Lord Jesus Christ. A Memorial to Celebrate his Life is scheduled on
Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Ina Road Church of Christ. We ask
that in lieu of flowers you consider a gift to the Worldwide Spanish Literature
Ministry Program, 4212 Fairway Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76308 or online at www.spanliterature.com.
