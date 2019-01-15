Hignacio

“Nash” Lujan Huerta was born in Berthoud, on July 31, 1930 to

Gregorio and Natalia Huerta. Growing up in their home he learned to love the

Lord and serve people following in his parents’ footsteps. Nash accomplished

many things in his life, including enlisting in the Air Force at 17, following

his love for the Lord and preaching His word as a missionary in Guatemala and

Mexico. Locally Nash also found great pleasure in his Mexican heritage. He

helped several folklorico dance groups and Latin musical and dance groups

achieve their dreams of performing for the general public. He did this by

forming the Hispanic Cultural Showcase. Tucson brought a quiet satisfaction in

Nash’s spiritual life. He was selected as one of the elders of the Church of

Christ that meets at Ina Road. He came from a devout and sincere family who

emigrated from Mexico and began their family in Berthoud, Colorado. He was

always sincere and devoted to the Lord. He taught all who would listen about

his Savior, Jesus Christ. He is now at rest with a “peace that passes all

understanding”. Nash is missed by his surviving wife, Rose Marie

(Castellanos) and sons, Alan, Bernie, Carlos, and David, and their wives and

children; his grandchildren, and great grand children. Nash’s surviving

siblings are Rita Moreno, Chris Jerry Huerta, and Louisa Flores, their spouses

and children and grandchildren. They are all great souls that have followed in

the footsteps of Gregorio and Natalia Huerta, Nash’s parents, who were faithful

to the Lord Jesus Christ. A Memorial to Celebrate his Life is scheduled on

Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Ina Road Church of Christ. We ask

that in lieu of flowers you consider a gift to the Worldwide Spanish Literature

Ministry Program, 4212 Fairway Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76308 or online at www.spanliterature.com.