January 2019
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
News for Norther Colorado and the world

Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Subscribe

Obituary: LuAnn Kay Ballard

LuAnn Kay Ballard, 54 of Berthoud, Colorado passed away, Tuesday,
November 6, 2018.  LuAnn was born January 26, 1964 in Longmont, Colorado
to Malachi and Frankie Lou Ballard.  LuAnn is survived by her loving,
long-time friend and caregiver, Kevin Gallatin of Berthoud, her brother
Jim (Karen) of Loveland, her brother Keith (Carolyn) of Eaton, her
sister Sue (Steve) of Frederick and numerous nieces and nephews.  She
was preceded in death by her parents Mal and Frankie Lou.

 LuAnn attended Longmont area schools. She was an avid cat lover, always willing to rescue homeless cats in her neighborhood, and volunteered for Every Creature Counts, which was instrumental in finding homes for area strays.  LuAnn also worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Wicks Lumber and Northern CO Propane.

A private, immediate family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Print This Post Print This Post
Related Keywords: , , , ,
Previous Story:
Next Story:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.


Leave a Reply

Added: January 13, 2019
Category: Obituaries
  • Twitter This!

Nebula

Click for Larger image

More from this section

Obituary: Jeffrey Dean Conaway

Obituary: Jeffrey Dean »

Jeffrey Dean Conaway, 58 of Berthoud, passed away January 9 2019 at ... Full Story

Obituary: Joyce-Irene »

May 27, 1945 – November 29, 2018 Joyce Irene Luth of ... Full Story

Obituary; Hignacio “Nash” Lujan Huerta

Obituary; Hignacio »

Hignacio “Nash” Lujan Huerta was born in Berthoud, on ... Full Story

Obituary: James Stanley Edmisten

Obituary: James Stanley »

James Stanley Edmisten, loving husband, father and grandfather, ... Full Story