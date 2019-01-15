LuAnn Kay Ballard, 54 of Berthoud, Colorado passed away, Tuesday,

November 6, 2018. LuAnn was born January 26, 1964 in Longmont, Colorado

to Malachi and Frankie Lou Ballard. LuAnn is survived by her loving,

long-time friend and caregiver, Kevin Gallatin of Berthoud, her brother

Jim (Karen) of Loveland, her brother Keith (Carolyn) of Eaton, her

sister Sue (Steve) of Frederick and numerous nieces and nephews. She

was preceded in death by her parents Mal and Frankie Lou.

LuAnn attended Longmont area schools. She was an avid cat lover, always willing to rescue homeless cats in her neighborhood, and volunteered for Every Creature Counts, which was instrumental in finding homes for area strays. LuAnn also worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Wicks Lumber and Northern CO Propane.

A private, immediate family graveside service will be held at a later date.