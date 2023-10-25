Milton McCarney: Obituary

Obituary of Milton Rodney McCarney

Born to Charles & Alma (Price) McCartney in Denver, CO. At an early age the family moved to a Farm/Ranch south of Castle Rock, CO. The family moved southwest of Berthoud when Rod was in 2 or 3 grade. Rod attended a small country school known as Culver school. He attended the Old Berthoud School until 7 grade and then moved on to town school.

Rod graduated from Berthoud High School in 1951. One brother and one sister graduated before him. While in high school Rod played football and basketball. He played softball in a recreational league because at the time there was no baseball program in high school.

Rod worked on various farms around the area until March of 1953, when he was drafted into the Army. Boot camp was 16 weeks long at Camp Roberts, California. Two weeks before finishing boot camp a treaty with Korea was signed and Rod’s orders were changed to go to Europe. He was stationed in Berlin Germany for 18 months. During that time he was promoted to staff sergeant/squad leader after 12 months. Rod made the battalion basketball team in 1954 and played softball for 2 seasons as well. He received the National Defense Metal, Good Conduct Metal and an Expert Infantry Metal.

Rod was released from the Army in March of 1955. After his years in the Army he worked several jobs and went to barber school in 1959. He worked as a barber for 9 years. He began working at Hewlett Packard in 1968 and worked until 1995 when Merix purchased the PC shop he worked in. Rod retired from Merix In February of 1997. Every Sunday, the 3 of us kids would go to the dump with dad. The dump was a hilly gravel road. He would step on the gas as we approached the hill. So, when we would come over the hill, we would catch a little air. It felt like we were on a roller coaster. We would scream and dad would laugh. Every Sunday this was our roller coaster ride with dad.

Rod enjoyed family, water skiing, golf, dancing and woodworking. He also enjoyed referring recreational basketball games and would umpire baseball games.

Proceeded in death by his parents, brother Dean, sister Lois, and his wife, Genny. He is survived by Geana Roehrig (John), Michael McCartney (Mindy) and Patrick McCartney (Tami), nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Milton McCarney, please visit Tribute Store

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.

Memorial Service

Oct. 27, 2023

10:30 a.m.

Viegut Funeral Home