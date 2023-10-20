Obituary: Angela Lynn Mallory

Angela Lynn Mallory passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 8, 2023, she was 41 years old. Angela was full of life and was loved by so many. Angela passed due to an unknown heart condition, which has made her passing difficult for all her family and friends, but we find comfort that she is at peace. Angela is survived by her husband Chris, daughter Ashlyn (19), son Mason (14), her father Wayne, and her mother Jolene.

Angela was born in Longmont on July 27th, 1982. She was raised in Longmont and Berthoud by her parents Wayne and Jolene Hackett and was the little sister of Shelley. She grew up surrounded by family, aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins. She graduated from Berthoud High School and moved to Loveland to begin the next chapter in her life.

Angela began community college while working and she met her husband Chris in 1999. They moved to Windsor, Co. to start their lives together. They were married in 2003 and were blessed with the gift of their daughter Ashlyn in 2004. Life brought some challenges during this time; their home was lost in the Windsor Tornado in 2008. They moved to Johnstown Co, as their home was being rebuilt. When they moved back to Windsor, they again were blessed with the birth of their son Mason in 2009.

During their brief time in Johnstown, they fell in love with the community and decided to move their family there in 2010.

Throughout her life Angela was an amazing soul. Her family was her focus, being a mother was what suited her the best. She was happiest raising her kids and making sure that her family had everything they would need. While raising her kids and taking care of her family, she worked tirelessly at being the best person she could be. She was beautiful inside and out, funny, smart, tenacious but most importantly she was Angie. She was taken from us too soon and we will be forever missing her.

Services will be held at 3435 Brunner Blvd. Johnstown, Friday October 27 at 10:00 AM

Memorial service

10:00 am, Friday, October 27, 2023

The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints – Johnstown

3435 Brunner Blvd

Johnstown, Colorado