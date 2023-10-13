Richard Allen: Obituary

Richard Allen Link left his Berthoud home October 6, 2023, to go to his heavenly home. Dick, as he liked to be called, was born in Great Bend, Kansas to Bernard Martin Link and Rosalia (Sally) Stein Link, March 9, 1941.

Dick attended twelve years of school in Chase, Kansas where he played football and ran in track. The 440-meter dash was his specialty, and he won the state championship his senior year. Dick later attended Hutchison (KS) Junior College and then moved to Emporia State Teachers College, Emporia, KS where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Dick’s first teaching job was in Attica, Kansas where he taught Industrial Arts for two years. He then signed up with the DOD (Department of Defense). His first assignment was the Azores, Portugal. The following year he taught in Nurenburg, Germany. During his time in the DOD, he spent his off time traveling. He visited 28 different countries with fellow teachers. Dick then returned to Emporia, Kansas where he taught and coached at Emporia High School while working on his masters degree. It was in Emporia that he met Louise Birkbeck. After dating for several years, they were married June 13, 1970, and moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming where both were teachers. During that time, their first child, RaeLynn was born.

Dick and Louise then moved to Fort Collins, where Dick and Louise both left teaching and Dick started selling Saladmaster cookware full time. They later moved west of Loveland where a son, Ryan, and a daughter, Erica, joined the family.

Eventually, leaving cookware sales, Dick got his real estate license and was one of the first REMAX agents in Loveland. After selling property in the Loveland area for several years, the family moved to Summit County where he sold condominiums for five years in the early ‘80’s. In 1985 the family returned to Loveland where Dick sold American Family Insurance for 20 years. In 1990 the family relocated to their current home in Berthoud. In 2004, Dick retired from insurance and returned to real estate for several years.

Dick’s greatest accomplishments, in life, were winning the state track meet as a high school senior, his family, and being one of six original founders pf Birthright, now Birthline.

Dick is survived by his wife Louise of 53 years. A son Ryan Link (Stephanie), a daughter Erica (Isaiah) and son-in-law Mark Petrovich. Grandchildren left behind are Kayla Petrovich, Riley Link, Aidyn and Ariadne Link and Annika, Aaron and Evan Isakson, a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a daughter RaeLynn (Link) Petrovich.

Services will be held at Grace Community Church, 240 Barberry Place, 80537 in Loveland. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Birthline of Loveland, 1511 East 11th Street, Unit 160, Loveland, CO 80537.