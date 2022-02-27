March 2022
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Nebula

Click for Larger image

Recent post

News for Norther Colorado and the world

Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Subscribe

Obituary: Kenneth Martin Markham

Kenneth Markham

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 22, 1927 – January 30, 2022

Kenneth Martin Markham passed away on January 30, 2022 at Lemay Ave. Health and Rehab in Fort Collins. Kenneth was born Feb 22, 1927 in Loveland, Colorado to Walter and Lillian Markham.

   Kenneth had farmed in the Fort Morgan, Johnstown, Mead, Campion, and Berthoud area during his more than 70 years in agriculture. He served on the board and later was President of the Consolidated Home Supply Ditch & Reservoir Co. for 35 years, from 1971 to 2006.

   Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, brother Willard Markham, and sister Roberta Schack. He is survived by his wife Beverly and 2 children, Bruce Markham of Berthoud and Karen Bolls of Fort Collins, also 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

   A memorial dedicated to celebrate the life of Kenneth M. Markham will be held Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at Brookside Gardens in Berthoud, CO. Friends and family are invited to attend the open house anytime between the hours of 10:00 am to 12:30 pm on that day. We would love to hear any stories or memories you have of Kenneth and help us honor his life. The address of Brookside Gardens Event Center is 619 E. Co. Rd. 8, Berthoud.

   Contributions can be made to Pathways of Northern Colorado, in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 N. Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537

Print This Post Print This Post
Related Keywords: , ,
Previous Story:
Next Story:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.


Leave a Reply

Added: February 27, 2022
Category: Obituaries
  • Twitter This!

More from this section

Obituary: Danita “DD” Holst

Obituary: Danita »

There will be no funeral, but there will be a celebration of life ... Full Story

Obituary: Betty Lou Greene

Obituary: Betty Lou »

Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Berthoud on ... Full Story

Obituary: Shannon ‘Sam’ Waldo

Obituary: Shannon »

  passed away on April 11, 2021 Shannon ‘Sam’ Waldo ... Full Story

Obituary: Betty J. Anderson

Obituary: Betty J. »

A private, family graveside service will take place with interment ... Full Story