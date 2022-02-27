Obituary: Kenneth Martin Markham

February 22, 1927 – January 30, 2022

Kenneth Martin Markham passed away on January 30, 2022 at Lemay Ave. Health and Rehab in Fort Collins. Kenneth was born Feb 22, 1927 in Loveland, Colorado to Walter and Lillian Markham.

Kenneth had farmed in the Fort Morgan, Johnstown, Mead, Campion, and Berthoud area during his more than 70 years in agriculture. He served on the board and later was President of the Consolidated Home Supply Ditch & Reservoir Co. for 35 years, from 1971 to 2006.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, brother Willard Markham, and sister Roberta Schack. He is survived by his wife Beverly and 2 children, Bruce Markham of Berthoud and Karen Bolls of Fort Collins, also 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A memorial dedicated to celebrate the life of Kenneth M. Markham will be held Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at Brookside Gardens in Berthoud, CO. Friends and family are invited to attend the open house anytime between the hours of 10:00 am to 12:30 pm on that day. We would love to hear any stories or memories you have of Kenneth and help us honor his life. The address of Brookside Gardens Event Center is 619 E. Co. Rd. 8, Berthoud.

Contributions can be made to Pathways of Northern Colorado, in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 N. Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537