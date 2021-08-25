August 2021
Friday, August 27, 2021
Obituary: Betty Lou Greene

 

Betty Lou Greene

 

May 30, 1922 – August 22, 2021

 

Betty Lou Greene was born on May 30, 1922 in LaCygne, Kansas to Madge Brooks and Bill Sappington.

She was raised by her mother and step-father, Madge and Bill Helm, with help from her beloved maternal grandparents, Maude and Thomas Brooks. Years later, her parents moved to Berthoud, Colorado where her mother opened a cafe. That cafe is where Betty met her future husband, Melvin E. Greene. After their marriage, Melvin and Betty lived in Berthoud, Colorado. The couple had horses, and they looked forward to delighting Betty’s young cousins with rides during their visits .

Betty worked and eventually retired from Hewlett-Packard. A person of deep faith, Betty was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Berthoud for many years .

Preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, and her parents, Madge and Bill Helm, Betty is survived by numerous cousins, including Lois Helm of Olathe, Kansas; Erma Clements of Fort Collins, Colorado; Robert Brooks of Bonney Lake, Washington; Steve Brooks of Columbia, Missouri; David Brink of

Loveland, Colorado; Cheryl Brink of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Nancy Greenhaw of Colleyville, Texas; and Mark Brink of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, along with her close friends and “adopted” family, Robert and Lauree Bunderson of Berthoud, Colorado and their son Carl Bunderson, his wife Sophia, and their children Maria, Avila and Hildegard of Littleton, Colorado.

Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Berthoud on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:00 am. Immediately following the service, light refreshments will be offered at the church. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to First Presbyterian Church; 531 8th Street; Berthoud, Colorado, 80513 or to Pathways Hospice; 4075 W. 11th Street; Greeley, Colorado 80634 .

Added: August 24, 2021
Category: Obituaries
