Incident Activity July 1-8

Sunday, July 1

BFPD responded to the 2000 block of Weld Cty Road 42 for an 82-year-old woman who had fallen and injured her hip. TVEMS arrived and assessed the patient. The patient was then loaded and transported to the local hospital.

Monday, July 2

BFPD responded to the 3000 block of W Larimer Cty Road 8 for a 79-year-old woman not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 200 block of Bein Street for a sick person. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS, the patient was assisted into the ambulance and was transported.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 100 block of Hummingbird Place for a woman who had fallen. She stated that she tripped and fell on the step. TVEMS immobilized her shoulder and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 2000 block of N. Larimer Cty Road 23 for a 79-year-old woman having chest pains. TVEMS arrived on scene and she was packaged and loaded for transport.

Tuesday, July 3

BFPD responded to the 12000 Legacy Heights Drive for an 85-year-old man having breathing problems. Patient was then placed on oxygen and packaged for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 3000 block of Indian Blind Drive for a wildfire. The crew located approximately 10 people in the front yard, with a man monitoring a fire in a fire pit. Engine 16 extinguished the fire and informed the residents of the new fire ban that was implemented earlier in the day. The residents were very cooperative. The crew explained the new fire ban and gave them some resources to look up in case they had any more questions about the ban.

Wednesday, July 4

BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of 6th Street for a lift assist.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 200 block of Sioux Drive for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 23 responded to 6000 block of Panoramic Drive for a grass fire. Engine 23 extinguished the fire along with assistance from Loveland’s crews. Once the fire was extinguished the engine was re-positioned for better access to help with mop up. Once mop up was complete, Engine 23 was released by command.

Friday, July 6

BFPD responded to the 300 block of E. Colorado Avenue for a 95 -year-old woman not feeling well. TVEMS transported the patient.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Family Physicians office to help TVEMS package a 72-year-old woman for transport.

BFPD responded to the intersection of 8th Street and Welch Avenue for a fuel spill due to a motor vehicle accident.

BFPD responded to the 3000 block of Nations Way for a 79-year-old female who had fainted. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 2000 block of Blue Mtn. Avenue for an 84-year-old man having diabetic problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was transported.

Saturday, July 7

BFPD responded to the 900 block of Gateway Park Blvd. for a female having an allergic reaction. The patient was packaged and loaded for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 800 block of Bunyan Avenue for a citizen assist. The crew used the big EZ to open the car.

BFPD was dispatched to the 700 block of 4th Street for a lift assist.

BFPD responded to the 900 block of N. Cty Road 31 for a motor vehicle non-injury accident. Command was turned over to Colorado State Patrol when they arrived.

Berthoud Fire responded to an engine compartment fire in the 1400 block of Woodcock Street. The owner of the vehicle stated he had just finished driving the vehicle when he noticed smoke coming from the car. The fire stared in the back of the engine compartment and was contained to that area, but the smoke filled the rest of the vehicle. The fire area indicates mechanical failure. The fire was put out, area overhauled and investigation complete. Property turned back over to the property owner.