Larimer County adopts fire restrictions

Upon recommendation by the Larimer County Sheriff, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners today voted 3-0 to adopt fire restrictions in unincorporated Larimer County since the danger of wildfire, forest and grass fires are great due to above-normal temperatures, lightning strikes, and windy, dry conditions.

As of noon, June 29, 2022, restrictions on open fires for the unincorporated portions of Larimer County go into effect. These restrictions stay in effect until noon, July 29, 2022. Also in effect are restrictions on the use of fireworks, combustible devices, public firework displays and incendiary devices. This is not a fire ban.

Restricted today:

Open fires, including camp or cooking fires

Smoking in the open is not allowed, including on trails, parks and open spaces.

Fireworks or firework displays.

Incendiary devices including sky lanterns, exploding ammunition, exploding targets, and tracer ammunition.

Welding

Not Restricted: