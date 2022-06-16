Obituary: Myra Jean Lebsack

Myra Jean Lebsack, 83, passed peacefully on Saturday, May 28 in Fort Collins, Colorado. A celebration of Myra’s life will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Faith Church of Windsor, 1020 Walnut Street, Windsor, Colorado.

Myra was born April 30, 1939 to Adam and Marie Sterkel. She was one of six children and attended Berthoud High School.

Myra met John Lebsack in church in 1955 and they were married November 3, 1956. They lived on a farm between Berthoud and Johnstown for over 40 years, where they worked side by side to raise three children (Jeffrey, Jon, and Jennifer) and grow sugar beets, corn, and barley. Myra lived by the German saying “work makes life sweet” and was a devoted wife and mother. Myra and John were active in United Methodist Church of Berthoud and farm organizations where they made lifelong friends and enjoyed annual trips to conferences and to see family members.

Myra and John retired in 1996 and moved to Windsor, where Myra enjoyed gardening, decorating her home, and spending time with her four grandchildren, who called her “Mimi”. Myra and John became members of Faith Church in Windsor, and were active members of the Rose Society.

Myra is survived by her husband John, children Jeffrey (Blythe Merrill), Jon (Lisa Kaiser), and Jennifer; and grandchildren Jacob, Spencer, Slade, and Audrey.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Myra’s name.

