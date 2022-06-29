June 2022
Obituary: Robert Neil Justice

August 31, 1944 – June 22, 2022

Robert (Bob) Justice was born on Aug. 30, 1944, in Portsmouth, Ohio to Ruey Aubrey Justice and Clarice (Stidham) Justice. He lived on a farm in South Webster, Ohio, then moved to Oak Hill, Ohio until 1960 when the family relocated to Denver, Colo. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School and was an outstanding guard on the football team.

Bob had the uncanny ability to fix almost anything that had moving parts. He often fixed things no one else could.

He married Rebecca (Becky) Suiter on Dec. 30, 1963, and they had three children.

He served in the Army and spent a year in Viet Nam.

He had a long career in the telecommunications industry.

Bob is survived by his children: Robb (Michelle) and two granddaughters, Kylla and Madilynn; Nathan (deceased); and Katy (Todd Gledhill) and two granddaughters, Zyda and Eisley.

A graveside service will be held on June 30 at 10 a. m. at the Loveland Burial Park (north) in Loveland, Colo.

Cards can be sent to Viegut Funeral Home, 1616 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80538.

