Karl A. Gruber of Berthoud Colorado, went home to his Lord on March 3, 2021. Karl was born in Morristown, New Jersey, but did his growing up in Pleasantville, New York. He graduated from Princeton University with a Mechanical Engineering degree in 1950. Karl went on to become a Wycliffe Bible translator, and worked as a pilot for Wycliffe in Alaska for a short period of time. In 1963 he became a Captain and instructor at United Airlines, retiring from that in 1983… then his second life began.

Karl became a gentlemen farmer, a few miles south of Berthoud. He was very active in the community of Berthoud and will be sorely missed by many. Karl leaves his wife, Jan, as well as his six children Karol (Mark) Bennett, David (Marcy) Gruber, Jonathan Gruber, Karl Andrew Gruber, Frank Matthew Gruber and Patty Gruber and his step-daughters, Enid Jensen and Julie Kenyon. He was blessed with ten grandchildren, fourteen grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild on the way.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11a.m. in Berthoud at the Freedom Church (previously known as Grace Place). Donations can be made to any of the following: The Karl Gruber Memorial Veterans Retreat.