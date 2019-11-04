Berthoud Fire Calls: November 2019

Incident Activity Nov 1 – Nov 3

Friday, November 1

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 700 block of 14th Street for an 80-year-old man who had fallen. The crew assisted the patient to a chair. TVEMS evaluated the patient

Berthoud Squad 2 dispatched to the 2300 block of W. County Road 10 for a 62-year-old woman who had fallen. The patient was helped up and assisted inside. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS for further evaluation.

BFPD responded to the 3400 block of Memory Lane for a residential fire alarm. The homeowner stated that construction was occurring at the home and dust got in the smoke detector.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire was requested for a stand-by at a Berthoud High School football home game.

Saturday, November 2

Berthoud Engine 16 responded to the 700 block of E. County Road 8 for a rubbish fire. The fire was a controlled burn with a valid burn permit. The fire was not spreading and was controlled and contained.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched with TVEMS to the 3400 block of Lela Court for a patient showing signs of a stroke. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, November 3

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 700 block of 6th Street for a patient with breathing problems. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 500 block of Redwood Place for a sick person. The patient had symptoms of severe dehydration. The patient was loaded for transport.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 1000 block of Berthoud Parkway for a lift assist.

BFPD along with Loveland Rural Fire Authority dispatched to the 500 block of Rugged Rock Road for an animal rescue. A dog had been missing and was found, stuck in ankle deep water in a 13-foot irrigation ditch. After several rescue attempts, the dog’s owner went down into the ditch to retrieve the dog. The owner and the dog were removed from the ditch.