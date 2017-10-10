October 1 to October 8

Sunday, October 1

Restraining Order Violation: South 9th Street, 33-year-old female was at a residence from which she is restrained. She was arrested and placed in jail.

Code enforcement

Animal Problems – 7

Parking Problems- 12

Other ordinance violations- 5

Monday, October 2

Third Degree Assault: Greenwood Drive. A 13-year-old male hit, kicked and bit his 39-year-old mother. He then grabbed a baseball bat which his parents took from him before he could use it as a weapon. The juvenile has been given warnings during past incidents, he was charged criminally in this case.

Motor Vehicle Crash: East Hwy 56, 32-year-old male crashed his vehicle after avoiding an animal which crossed his path. The vehicle was heavily damaged and the driver sought medical attention. The crash was investigated and the driver was not cited.

Tuesday, October 3

Welfare Check: Berthoud High School, 16-year-old female contacted after suicidal notes were found at the high school. The notes were believed to have been authored by the female, but she denied writing them. Deputies are considering who wrote the notes and will be checking their welfare.

DUI Motor Vehicle Crash: Hwy 287 / County Road 8, 27-year-old male swerved to avoid hitting an unknown vehicle, drove into oncoming traffic and struck a 26-year-old male driving a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. Both vehicles totaled, airbags deployed and no persons were injured. At fault driver arrested.

Wednesday, October 4

Thursday, October 5

Friday, October 6

Criminal Mischief: Bimson Avenue, multiple properties were vandalized with blue spray paint on this street and neighboring streets.

Harassment: 4th Street, 23-year-old male reported his ex-girlfriend posted inappropriate pictures of his body online and he was getting threatening messages.

Motor Vehicle Crash: 2nd Street, 40-year-old male’s vehicle was struck by a delivery driver in the parking lot of a local business.

Motor Vehicle Theft: Mount Massive Street, 31-year-old female’s 2000 Honda Civic was stolen between 0900 and 1045 hours this morning from her driveway. Deputies are waiting to hear from a neighbor reference capturing security camera footage.

Saturday, October 7

Theft: 8th Street, 56-year-old male reported an unknown suspect stole a fryer that was being stored outside the business.

Menacing / Harassment: 47-year-old female called 911 stating her 17-year-old step son, was out of control and had tried to hurt her before her other step son stepped in and pulled him off her. The 17-year-old male was held on the floor until Law Enforcement arrived. The 17-year-old threatened to kill Law Enforcement, the step mother and then himself.

Sunday, October 8

Code enforcement

Animal Problems – 10

Parking Problems- 12

Other ordinance violations- 5