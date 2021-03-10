Berthoud Fire Calls: March 2021

March 1-7

Monday, March 1

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a fall victim. A 59-year-old male needed a lift assist.

Squad 62 dispatched to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the intersection of Heron Lakes Drive and Sugarloaf Road for a cut gas line. An excavator was digging out a foundation; the crew located the cut line and the area was cleared. Engine 61 remained on scene with the protection line until Xcel was able to clamp off the gas line. The scene was then turned over to Xcel.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 5000 block of W. Cty Road 8E for a medical stage. Once LCSO assessed the situation and gave the code to enter, the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, March 2

Engine 61 responded to the 500 block of Nesting Eagles Way for a 40-year-old man who was sick. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 100 block of E. Indiana Avenue for a 19-year-old female not feeling well. EMS started to package her for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 1000 block of Vantage Drive for smoke alarms going off. The house was checked, and it was discovered that the highest readings were coming from the area of the hot water heater and furnace. The crew discovered that the fresh air inlet for the tankless hot water heater was blocked from the outside by a grill cover. The cover and the area around the intake and discharge pipes were cleared, and the CO in the house stared to drop significantly. Engine 61 remained on scene until the readings were back to normal, and the family was let back into the home.

Wednesday, March 3

Engine 61 responded to the 1000 block of Tundra Avenue for smoke alarms activated. The crew did a complete inspection of the structure and found nothing. No readings or signs of CO, smoke, or fire were detected in the home on the air monitoring system. The smoke detectors were tested and reset; all detectors were functioning properly. Home was turned back over to homeowner who was advised to replace all batteries.

Thursday, March 4

Engine 61 responded to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for an unauthorized burn. The homeowner stated he had a fire in a fire pit in the backyard. The crew located a small smoldering fire in an unapproved fire pit. The homeowner was very cooperative and immediately extinguished the fire with a water source that he had nearby.

Friday, March 5

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Saturday, March 6

BFPD dispatched to the 2600 block of S County Road 19 for a residential structure fire. The crew found a active fire in the garage. The crew pulled a line for fire attack and worked to extinguish the fire. The fire was fully extinguished, and crews verified no further extension into the attic or living space of the structure.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 4500 block of Rosewood Drive for a medical. The crews worked with TVEMS on patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 2000 block of E Highway 56 for an unresponsive person in a vehicle. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Sunday, March 7

Squad 61 dispatched to the 3400 block of Godwit Drive for a medical. LCSO was on scene and the crews assisted TVEMS with patient assessment. The patient did not want further medical attention or to go the hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm249 SB for a motor vehicle accident. This was a multi-vehicle accident with cars blocking one lane and several off on the shoulder. The crews checked the patients for injuries. TVEMS assumed patient care. No patients were transported. The scene was turned over to Colorado State Patrol.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The patient was walked to a cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.