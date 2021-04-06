Obituary: Betty J. Anderson

Betty J. Anderson, 90, of Berthoud, went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2021. She was born on February 1, 1931 in Brady, Nebraska to Carl and Gloe Janssen. Betty’s family moved to Loveland when she was in junior high. She graduated from Loveland High School in 1949 before attending nursing school.

She married Dean Anderson on September 15, 1950 in Loveland. Together they had two children – Steven and Laurie. Betty was one of the hardest working women you’d ever meet. She worked as a farmer’s/rancher’s wife her entire life. Betty was always one to get her hands dirty during harvest time and would immediately go inside and feed the family and friends that were helping work the farm. As if the farm in Berthoud weren’t enough to keep Betty and Dean busy, they also worked and ranched at Sheep Creek Ranch in Rock River, Wyoming. For a period of time, Betty also worked at the dog track that used to be located in Loveland.

Betty was known for her incredible cooking, especially her homemade cinnamon rolls that no other family member has seemed to yet master. When Betty wasn’t working the farm, she could be found with her friends at Bridge Club. She was also known for her impeccable fashion sense and loved to dress up. Betty had a colorful wardrobe, but her favorite was her leopard print.

She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Betty is survived by her son, Steven Anderson and his wife Laurie of Berthoud; daughter, Laurie Schlagel and her husband Michael of Berthoud; grandchildren, Suzanne Hull and husband Tyson of Severance; Emmy Anderson of Berthoud; Matthew Anderson and wife Amanda of Eaton; Tyler Schlagel and wife Arika of Berthoud; great-grandchildren Braden Hull, Jordan Hull and Trevin Hull of Severance; Riley Anderson and Kash Anderson of Eaton; Dallas Schlagel of La Salle; Tucker Schlagel, Peyton Schlagel, and Jayce Schlagel of Berthoud. She is preceded in death by her husband Dean Anderson, parents Carol and Gloe Janssen, brothers Phil and Bob Janssen, and grandson Aaron Schlagel.

A private, family graveside service will take place with interment at Loveland Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the House of Neighborly Services, in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.