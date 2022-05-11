Berthoud Police Blotter: May 2022

May 1 -8

Sunday, May 1

Harassment/Domestic Violence: 6th Street Court – A man tried to illegally remove his wife from the residence by dragging her out of the house. The man was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail. Isn’t that what cavemen used to do?

Violation of a Protection Order: Hwy 56 – A man was contacted at a local business while he was in contact with a protected party of a Protection Order. The man was arrested for being in violation of a protection order.

Vehicular Eluding/Driving Under Revocation: Hwy 56 – A white GMC Sierra pickup was contacted for a traffic infraction and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit was ended due to public safety. The driver was identified, and an arrest warrant is forthcoming.

Stolen License Plate/Vehicular Eluding: Hwy 56 – A suspicious 2001-2006 gray Chevy Avalanche was seen leaving a local business, blacked out at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued without lights. The plate on the vehicle was confirmed as stolen. The vehicle was later seen weaving and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle fled southbound, and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit was terminated for public safety.

Scam/Theft: Lemonade Drive – An elderly citizen was defrauded out of $5,000 by an unknown online scammer.

Monday, May 2

Runaway Juvenile: Berthoud – A female juvenile ran away from her father’s residence. The juvenile was contacted by phone and agreed to go home. Instead she was picked up by her biological mother who allegedly has no custody over the juvenile. The mother was later found at Loveland Police Department and the juvenile was ultimately taken to the Hub and then released to her father.

False Reporting to Authorities: 4th Street – A woman stated her ex-boyfriend came to her residence, choked her, and then left. The woman was highly intoxicated and there were many inconsistencies in her story. She later alluded to making up the incident and was issued a summons for False Reporting to Authorities. Liar, liar, pants on fire.

Shoplifting: East Highway 56 – An unknown white male stole three items from a local business. The suspect was dressed in a white hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and a white hat. The man left in a dark-colored GMC Yukon. I thought good guys only wore white. Well, I guess he made up for it with the dark-colored Yukon.

Lost Property: 5th Street – A woman lost her license plate on Highway 287 between Berthoud and Longmont. The plate was entered into a law enforcement database as missing.

Theft: West County Road 8 – A tarp was stolen from a customer’s boat at a local business.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: East County Road 12 & 1st Street – A vehicle was traveling southbound on 1st street in Berthoud at approximately 50 in a 45. Another vehicle was traveling eastbound on Larimer County Road 12 and then proceeded southbound on 1st Street from the stop sign. It pulled out in front of the vehicle traveling on 1st Street and collided with the driver’s side. The at-fault driver was cited for disregarding the stop sign. STOP means stop! not slow down, or roll slowly through it, it means STOP!

Tuesday, May 3

Warrant Arrest: West County Road 14 – A man was contacted walking down 42nd Street Southwest after his girlfriend reported he was trying to hurt himself. He did not meet the criteria for a mental health hold and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Missing/Found Juvenile: Berthoud – A 6-year-old female was discovered missing from her residence. An extensive search was conducted of the residence and multiple surrounding properties. The juvenile was found between a bed and the wall, covered by blankets. Nothing suspicious was seen during the exit interview. Thanks to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit for their prompt response.

Theft: West County Road 10E – Two air compressors were stolen from the Town of Berthoud. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Found Property: Mountain Avenue – A purse with over $20,000 inside of it was found at a local business and turned into the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were able to locate the owner of the purse and the money the same day. Those of you saying, “why didn’t the finder keep it”, need to take a lesson in honesty and integrity from the finder.

Theft: Jay Place – A resident reported that an unknown person stole a license plate from his trailer. The plate was entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.

Wednesday, May 4

Motor Vehicle Accident: South 10th Street/Spartan Avenue – A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Spartan Avenue when another vehicle collided with the side of the vehicle after turning left onto Spartan Avenue from 10th Street. Neither driver was injured.

Motor Vehicle Accident: Welch Avenue – A driver collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was not injured.

Violation of a Protection Order: 8th Street – A man was contacted in violation of a restraining order from a second-degree assault/domestic violence incident the week prior. He was arrested for violating a protection order and violating felony bail bond conditions and subsequently booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Motor Vehicle Accident: 10th Street – A woman crashed her vehicle into a 10-foot-deep ditch. The vehicle was severely damaged at had to be towed. The driver was cited for careless driving and failure to present evidence of insurance upon request.

Thursday, May 5

Vandalism/Graffiti: Spartan Avenue – A juvenile was seen by town staff drawing on the brick wall in a baseball dugout at the park. The juvenile was released to a parent with a summons into the Berthoud Municipal Court for a town ordinance violation. Ticket issued. The kid drew very inappropriate pictures. Although anatomically correct, it was still inappropriate.

Fraud: South County Road 15 – A woman reported fraudulent charges on her debit card by an unknown individual after she had made an online purchase. The woman was reimbursed lost money by her bank.

Friday, May 6

Driving Under the Influence: Canyonlands Street – A male driver was contacted after a Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) report was called into the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch. The driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Found Property: South 9th Street – A wallet was found by a citizen during a walk. Deputies tried to locate the owner but were not able to find recent phone numbers. The wallet was logged into the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Evidence/Property Room as found property. Another lesson in honesty goes to show how great the people in Berthoud really are.

Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries: West County Road 8/Highway 287 – A vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 287 approaching West County Road 8 and was unable to stop, colliding with the vehicle in front that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the vehicle that was hit complained of injuries but declined medical services. The at-fault driver was issued a summons for Careless Driving.

Saturday, May 7

Unlawful Sexual Contact/Child Abuse: Berthoud – A family member of a juvenile made allegations of sex assault on a child by the parents. The investigation is ongoing, and the Department of Human Services placed the children with another family member.

Sunday, May 8

Second-Degree Assault/Domestic Violence/Violation of a Protection Order: Woodcock Street – A man was arrested after attempting to strangle his wife. There was a Protection Order set in place protecting her from him. He was charged with Violation of a Protection Order, Second-Degree Assault, and Domestic Violence and booked into the Larimer County Jail. Till death do you part does not mean you can cause the death to happen sooner.

Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56 – Deputies contacted a woman at a local business. She was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest and was subsequently booked into the Larimer County Jail.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please follow this link (https://leta911.org/) and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County. If something happens as it did in Boulder County, we want to be able to notify you quickly.