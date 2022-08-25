Obituary: Alice Mae Brewer

Alice Mae (Woellhof) Brewer, of Berthoud, passed away on August 13, 2022, after a short illness and just shy of her 85th birthday. Her devoted family and unwavering faith comforted her as she slipped away into the arms of her Savior.

Alice was born on August 18, 1937, to Oscar and Florence Woellhof in Clay Center Kansas. Her family relocated to the front range of Colorado in the early 1950’s, and she graduated from Berthoud High School in 1955. Alice married K. L. Brewer in 1957; they later divorced. After raising her children, Alice made her career as an insurance analyst, retiring from ING in Denver in 2008. Alice lived a long and happy life, the hub of an extended and loving family. She was a strong, determined, adventurous, loving woman a woman who worked hard, loved fiercely, spoke directly, cared deeply, and loved to learn her whole life through.

She is survived by her three children, Carol Brewer (Paul Alaback) of Berthoud, John (Lisa) Brewer of Aurora, and Jim (Sharon) Brewer of Bentonville, Arkansas; her sisters Marilyn (Roger) Rodenbeck of Longmont and Sue (Richard) Veltri of Colorado Springs; two grandchildren, Kevin (Louise) Brewer and Natalie (Trevor) McFarland of Bentonville, Arkansas; three great-grandchildren, Thoran, Mazie, and Harper; five nieces and a nephew, and a wide circle of devoted friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Jeffery.

A celebration of Alice’s life will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, Berthoud. Alice had a generous and forgiving heart. She loved helping other people by volunteering at the local food bank, supporting the educational ambitions of women as a member of PEO, and serving as a Deacon in her Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Berthoud, the House of Neighborly Services in Loveland, or PEO Chapter HA in Berthoud. Her family invites you to share messages and memories here. Alice cultivated her family and friends like a well-loved garden, nurturing them all with lively conversation and cookies. She was happiest barefooted, and loved a good road trip to the wide open prairies or the mountains she loved so well. In honor of Alice’s well lived life, put on something bright red, walk barefooted through the grass, pick a bouquet of flowers for a mason jar vase, sit outside and sing loudly with the birds, and then eat a ripe peach and let the juice run down your chin. And never pass up a chance to eat pie. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alice Brewer, please visit ViegutTribute Store.