Obituary: Stacy Ann Lengner



Stacy Ann Lengner

May 4, 1963 – July 26, 2022

Stacy Ann Lengner, passed away suddenly in her home in Berthoud, at the age of 59, on Tuesday, July 26 2022.

Stacy was born in Loveland, Colorado to Larry and Myrta Melton. She graduated from Berthoud High School in 1981, then received an associates degree in office secretarial from Aims Community College in 1983.

She married Donald Lengner, the love of her life in 1988 and then they shared two children, Jamie and Nichole. Stacy and Don were married a total of 34 years and will remain soulmates for eternity.

Stacy loved to cook and became an excellent chef, creating so many amazing dishes. She was also very talented in crafting, making many fine works. Stacy and Don also traveled to many places in the United States and the world and took numerous cruises.

Stacy was preceded in death by her father Larry Melton. She is survived by her mother Myrta Melton, son Jamie of Great Lakes, IL and her daughter Nichole of Greeley, CO. She is also survived by her brother Ty Melton of Loveland, CO.

Stacy will be buried at Resthaven Memory Gardens on Wednesday, August 3. There will be a memorial service at Kibbey-Fishburn funeral home, 1102 Lincoln Avenue Loveland, CO on Friday, August 12 at 10:00am.