James Anderson

Patrol Sergeant: Berthoud Squad

Saturday, July 1

Missing Adult: Capital Avenue, the missing man from yesterday returned home and was OK.

DUI: 5th Street and Welch Avenue, a 23-year-old Berthoud man was stopped for weaving and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Disturbance: Woodcock Apartments, a disturbance was called in about a man and woman arguing.

Fireworks Complaint: 4th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, fireworks were destroyed.

Fireworks Complaint: Franklin Avenue and 7th Street, fireworks were destroyed

Fireworks Complaint: Lake Avenue and 5th Street, fireworks were destroyed

Sunday, July 2

Welfare Check: a report came in that a teenager was texting disturbing messages that indicated he might be hurting himself. After checking, the teen is with his parents in another state and is OK.

Fireworks Complaint: S 9th Street, fireworks were destroyed

Fireworks Complaint: 7th Street, several loud booms were heard in this area.

Code Enforcement:

Animal Problems – 16

Parking Problems – 10

Other Ordinance Problems – 16

July 3- July 9

Monday, July 3

Citizen Assist: Town Hall, assisted two parents with the exchange of their child from one parent to the other

Assault / Domestic Violence: 1st Street, a woman reported being assaulted, extorted, and harassed by her ex-boyfriend of three weeks,

Driving with Suspended License: 1st Street and E. Indiana Avenue, a 59-year-old Berthoud man was stopped for a traffic violation and found to have a suspended license.

Several fireworks complaints.

Tuesday, July 4

Identity Theft/Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft/Theft/Assault: Longview Avenue, a resident suspected his roommate of stealing items over the last few weeks. When the roommate was confronted, he punched him in the face and stole his car. The roommate was interviewed and gave consent to search his vehicle, still at the residence. Numerous items belonging to the resident and his family found.

Theft: Bunyan Avenue, a special license plate was reported stolen off a vehicle.

Most of the night was chasing illegal fireworks throughout town

Wednesday, July 5

Burglary/Criminal Mischief/Theft: 2nd Street, a resident came home from vacation and found someone had broken the window on the back door and stolen her son’s magic cards and two video games.

No Contact Order Violation: 1st Street, a woman wanted to report that her ex-boyfriend called and texted her tonight after the court placed a no contact order on him.

Restraining Order Violation: Massachusetts Avenue, as a couple met for a child exchange and the man became verbal and bumped the woman’s shoulder during the exchange.

Thursday, July 6

Tagged Vehicle: Night Sky Drive and Ranchhand Drive, a silver Jetta was parked in the same spot for several days. No owner could be located and the vehicle was tagged for 72-hour removal.

Identity Theft / Theft: 2nd Street, a resident reported that he was the victim of fraud and identity theft. He stated an unknown suspect was able to empty his checking account.

Friday, July 7

Violation of a Restraining Order/Warrant Arrest: Marshal Place, a 27-year-old man was contacted for a warrant and was in the company of a person who he was restrained from.

Lost Property: 8th street and Mountain Avenue, a woman reported that after she was finished eating she went out to her car and could not find her medication. She had a visual contact of her vehicle the entire time she was eating.

Vehicle Theft: Springhill Lane, a resident reported that his flatbed trailer was stolen from his property.

Saturday, July 8

Neighbor Problem: Sioux Drive, a resident was upset that the neighbor’s dogs were barking for 2 hours straight. The resident stated she snapped this morning when the dogs started barking, ran to the backyard, and tried to spray the dogs with water from the hose. The resident stated she never acts like that and wanted to report it because she felt bad she did it.

Suspicious Circumstances / Warrant Arrest: Mountain Avenue, a citizen reported what they thought was two adults in a vehicle “tweeking” with a child and a dog in the car. Everything was checked out but one of the occupants of the vehicle had 4 warrants for their arrest.

Family Problem: 2nd Street, a mother allowed her 32-year-old son stay with her a couple of nights and then his girlfriend came and stayed one night. She asked both to leave which they did but the son keeps returning.

Sunday, July 9

Criminal Mischief: Colorado Avenue, a resident reported an unknown suspect keyed his daughter’s car and destroyed his sunflowers. He also reported his car was keyed sometime within the last month.

Code Enforcement:

Animal Problems – 10

Parking Problems – 9

Other Ordinance Violations – 12