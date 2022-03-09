Berthoud Fire Calls: March 2022

March 1 – 6

Tuesday, March 1

Engine 61 responded to the 4000 block of Mountain Vista Court for a 90-year-old man not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 300 block of E. Iowa Avenue for a citizens assist. There were two smoke alarms that were likely to be more than 10 years old. The crew advised the homeowner they would need to be replaced. Once they had the new alarms, they could contact the fire department to come back to install.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Parkstone Court for an 88-year-old woman with chest pains. The crew assisted TVEMS in obtaining a set of vitals and retrieving the cot from the ambulance. The patient was moved from the basement and into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, March 2

No calls

Thursday, March 3

Squad 61 responded to the 3000 block of Heron Lakes Parkway for an 82-year-old woman having a possible stroke. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Friday, March 4

Squad 61 responded to the 500 block of Cty Road 8 for a 36-year-old man who had fallen off a ladder with a possible broken hip. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 2000 block of W. Cty Road 10 for a 65-year-old woman having a possible stroke. TVEMS transported the patient to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 100 block of Keep Circle for a lift assist. TVEMS determined the patient needed to be transported to a local hospital. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Saturday, March 5

Engine 61 responded to the 900 block of Wilshire Drive for a burst water pipe. The homeowner needed assistance shutting off the water. The crew located the main shut-off and confirmed the leak was stopped. The homeowner was advised to contact a restoration company if needed to assist with repairs.

Squad 62 dispatched to the 600 block of Ten Gallon Drive for a 65-year-old woman who was sick. The crew began patient assessment. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Walk-in citizen assist at Station 61 for a male patient having difficulty breathing. The crew began assessment. TVEMS arrived, and patient care was transferred. The patient was assisted out to the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1100 block of Rubinette Lane for an indoor gas odor. The crew entered the home with the air monitoring equipment. No readings were found; however, there was an odor of natural gas. Several windows had already been opened, and the crew ensured that all gas was shut off on the stove. Additional windows were open to aid in natural ventilation. The crew then walked through the home again and found no odor or elevated levels. The home was turned back over to the homeowner, and Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Sunday, March 6

Squad 61 responded to the 1400 block of 4th Street for a lift assist to a 60-year-old man.