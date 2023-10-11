Berthoud Fire Calls: October 2023

October 2 – 8

Monday, Oct. 2

Engine 61 responded to South Hwy 287 for a 2-vehicle accident with one person transported to a local hospital. LCSO worked traffic control, with no hazards, CDOT assisted with traffic control at the request of LCSO.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 300 block of Columbine Circle for a patient with food poisoning. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew retrieved the cot from the ambulance, and the patient was transported to a local hospital.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Engine 62 responded to the 2000 block of South County Road 21 for an individual who fell off a ladder and broke their knee. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew prepared the cot and stood by for assistance. The patient was loaded onto the cot for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped in loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

No Calls

Thursday, Oct. 5

Citizens assist at Station 2 for a car seat installation.

Engine 61 responded to the 400 block of West County Road 10E for an outside smoke investigation. It turned out to be an illegal burn and the fire was extinguished. The homeowner was told to get a burn permit before burning debris.

Citizens assist for a detector call in the 600 block of S. 9th Street. The crew replaced the old one and the new detector was working properly.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 500 block of 4th Street for a medical. The crew obtained vitals and history of the patient. Command was then transferred to TVEMS.

Friday, Oct. 6

No Calls

Saturday, Oct 7

Citizens assist with an Oxygen tank in the 300 block of 42nd St SW.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 4000 block of Foothills Dr. for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 500 block of 3rd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted in loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 1200 block of Burt Ave for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped in loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, Oct 8

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 800 block of Welch Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted in loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 300 block of Nebraska Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped in loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 800 block of 14th Street for a residential odor investigation. The entire house was cleared of any signs of fire or carbon monoxide. The homeowners were told to call back if they smelled the odor again.