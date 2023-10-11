Berthoud Police Blotter: October 2023

October 2 – 8

Monday, October 2

Vehicle Trespass/Theft: Ranchhand Drive – A resident reported tools were taken out of the bed of his pickup truck last night prior to 0430 hours. The Investigation is ongoing.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident/Careless Driving: 8th Street/Mountain Avenue – A man reported a black Jeep sideswiped his vehicle at this intersection. The vehicle fled to the Conoco gas station on 1st Street and waited for police contact. The driver said he was trying to pass the vehicle in the right-turn lane. The at-fault driver was issued a summons.

Cold Theft: Mount Meeker Avenue – A man reported his on-again, and off-again female employee stole multiple items of varying value from his work truck over an undisclosed period.

Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: Grand Market Avenue – A female driver was contacted for expired license plates. A K9 alert led to a probable cause search. 20+ grams of meth, extensive amounts of glassware, baggies, and a scale was found. The woman was booked at the Larimer County Jail. Sometimes they just make it easy.

Driving Under the Influence: Massachusetts Avenue – A female employee came to work under the influence of alcohol and admitted to driving while intoxicated.

Second-Degree Burglary/Second-Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft: Breckenridge Drive – A man reported that an unknown person made entry into his room through an unlocked window and stole his keys, wallet, and phone. The suspect then stole his vehicle, which was entered as stolen in law enforcement databases.

Tuesday, October 3

Suicide Attempt/Mental Health Hold: 2nd Street – A man reportedly got into an argument with his fiancé. The two then separated and the woman later found the man with self-inflicted cuts to his wrist. The man was transported to the hospital for a mental health hold.

Wednesday, October 4

Vehicular Eluding/Driving Under Revocation: East Highway 56 – A white Mercedes was contacted for traffic violations. The vehicle fled southbound on Interstate 25 and was pursued to Mead, where the pursuit was ended for public safety. The driver was later identified, and a warrant is forthcoming. You can run but we will find you!!!

Fraud: Pyramid Peak Street – A woman had her information stolen and used to open two debit cards that were not authorized.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Trespass: Hammond Court – An unknown make or model truck rapidly left a residence without any lights to avoid being seen, Tools were dropped out of the back of the truck as it fled away. Another vehicle sustained damage after hitting a tool. This investigation is ongoing.

Warrant Arrest: Newfound Lake Road – A Flock camera alerted to the owner of the vehicle having an outstanding warrant. The vehicle was contacted and the driver was booked on his warrant.

Criminal Impersonation/Violation of a Protection Order/Drove Under Revocation/No Insurance: Berthoud – A female driver was contacted on a traffic stop with two juvenile passengers. The female juvenile provided a false name initially and then impersonated her sister to prevent the other juvenile from being arrested for a restraining order violation. The juveniles were charged with the violation of a protection order, and the driver was issued a summons for driving without a valid license and no insurance.

Thursday, October 5

Violation of a Protection Order: Welch Avenue – A man was observed at a residence with a woman from whom he is restrained. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail and Victim Advocates were provided for the woman.

Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56 – A man was contacted with an outstanding warrant and was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident/Careless Driving: 13th Street – A driver struck a parked car while delivering newspapers causing minor damage. The driver was summonsed into municipal court for careless driving.

Theft: Greenwood Drive – A man reported his license plate was stolen off his motorcycle. The plate was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen.

Friday, October 6

Chronic Runaway Juvenile: Berthoud – A female juvenile ran away from home and was last seen on foot. She was entered as missing and a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) was sent to all surrounding agencies.

Assault: Berthoud – A juvenile reported that he was assaulted by three to four unknown students during a football game. The investigation is ongoing.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Careless Driving: 13th Street – A vehicle driving southbound collided with a parked vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. The driver of the vehicle was summonsed for careless driving.

Saturday, October 7

Theft: Woodcock Street – Around 0330 hours a Ford F-350’s catalytic converter was cut off. The suspect vehicle was a newer body-style Dodge Durango.

Assist to Fire: County Road 13/Highway 56 – Deputies closed County Line Road for several hours due to a trailer of hay bales catching on fire while being towed.

Felony Vehicular Eluding/Reckless Driving/Disregarding Traffic Control Device: 5th Street/Boise Avenue – A Flock camera alerted to a stolen Subaru within Berthoud. The vehicle was located near 5th Street and Boise Avenue, being driven by a white male, heavier set, with short dark-colored hair, a short beard, and dark-rimmed glasses. A traffic stop was attempted, and the vehicle attempted to elude upon seeing the red and blue lights. The vehicle eluded deputies, carelessly disregarding traffic control devices. No pursuit was started due to public safety.

Felony Vehicular Eluding/Driving Under the Influence/Child Abuse: Highway 287/County Road 4 – A vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 287 nearly struck a deputy and an innocent motorist head on. A stop was attempted, and the vehicle accelerated and a brief pursuit was initiated. The vehicle continued to flee northbound in the southbound lanes for approximately one and a half miles before deciding to stop. The female driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The driver’s two-year-old daughter was found to be riding in the back seat in her car seat. A Child Protective Services referral was completed. The woman was booked uncooperative at the Larimer County Jail.

Illegal Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor: Berthoud – Two minors were contacted behind the Berthoud High School at 0330 hours with a group of other juveniles. The juveniles were found to be under the influence of alcohol. Both were cited and released to their parents.

Sunday, October 8

Disorderly Conduct/Trespassing/Mental Health Hold: East Highway 56 – An individual was called in by a local business for refusing to leave the business and for reportedly swinging a lead pipe at them. The individual was contacted in the lot after initially walking away but then returning. The individual, who identified as a female was uncooperative and still had a large lead pipe but eventually dropped the pipe after verbal de-escalation. The female was arrested for menacing based on interviews; however, video evidence did not substantiate the claims staff had made. The female was ultimately summonsed for disorderly conduct and trespassing and placed on a mental health hold at the hospital.

Family Problems: 2nd Street – A man and his adopted transgender daughter were involved in a physical disturbance at this address. No charges could be substantiated.

SCAM BUSTER! Be in the Know.

Zelle/Venmo Deposits: Are you receiving notices that someone you don’t know is depositing money in your Zelle or Venmo account? It is probably a phishing scheme pretending to be your bank letting you know that you have a new deposit. This is a scam! The scammer will contact you and say they have deposited a lot of money into the wrong account and to please reimburse them. If you check with your bank, you will find out that those funds were never put into your Zelle or Venmo account. It is just a way for them to take your money. Keep your documentation, don’t reply to the phone number in the email, and don’t click on a link, or respond in any way.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://NOCOAlert.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.