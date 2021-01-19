Obituary: Arlene Ann Hablutzel

Arlene (Hlavac) Hablutzel, 79, died unexpectedly January 4, 2021 in Castle Rock, Colorado. She was born Oct 30, 1941 in Vodnany, South Dakota, the daughter of Frank and Albina Hlavac. She accepted Jesus as her Savior in October 1976. From there, she lived a life of Godly Purpose.

She grew up on a remote farm near the sparsely populated town of Dante, South Dakota. Following a joyous early childhood, she had trying & laborious teenage years. Determined to break the cycle of farm life that she believed shortened the life of her own mother, she courageously left home, at her own expense, to pursue high school education in Tyndall, a great distance away at that time for a teenager.

She was successful in that endeavor. She financed her college education, moved to Denver, Colorado in 1963 and married Burton Hablutzel on August 10, 1968. Seeking a quiet homestead to raise a family, Burt and Arlene settled outside Berthoud in 1974, where they resided for 45 years. They became well known in the community. Arlene was awarded a lifetime contribution award for her years of volunteering at Berthoud High School. She loved her career as “The Avon Lady”, where she met and visited with many other women in their homes and enjoyed coffee and conversation discussing cosmetics, winning many awards from Avon over the years.

Arlene cared first for her Lord and Savior, her family, and was the benchmark of integrity in which all can be compared. She was a very literal person, which brought joy to her family because they could always have confidence in everything that she ever said and did. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a step-daughter, Carrie Gilmore. Surviving in addition to her husband, Burton Hablutzel, are her sons, Deron Hablutzel and his wife Dia, Brent Hablutzel and his wife Laura, Brad Hablutzel and his wife Joan; stepson David Hablutzel; 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; one brother, Eugene Hlavac and his wife Nancy; one sister Shirley (Hlavac) Long; and three nieces.

A service of remembrance will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, Jan. 8 at Howe Mortuary, 439 Coffman St, Longmont. She always said “Give me flowers when I’m alive, don’t wait until I pass”, therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foothills Baptist Church, 4200 W 22nd St, Loveland CO 80538 or to Colorado Christian Services Adoption Agency, 3959 E Arapahoe Rd #200, Centennial CO 80122. She will lay at Green Lawn Cemetery in Berthoud until the Lord returns.