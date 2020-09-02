Obituary: Helen Louise Starck Snyder

Helen Louise Starck Snyder, age 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Countryside Care Center in Rupert, Idaho. She was born December 1, 1924, in Berthoud, Colorado, to John and Molly Muller Starck. Helen graduated from Berthoud High, where she was an avid member of the school’s basketball team, the Berthoud Spartans.

She married Frank Snyder on February 10, 1946. The couple was farming near Niwot, Colorado, when Frank was granted a homestead north of Paul, Idaho, in 1956. They moved to Idaho in February of 1957. They raised four boys on that homestead, where they instilled in them the qualities of integrity, hard work, and an awareness of God’s love. Helen and Frank were married for 42 years, until Frank passed away in 1988.

Helen was a beautician who owned and operated her own shop for most of her career until ill-health prevented her from continuing. She made many lifelong friends through those years.

Desiring to make a difference in her community, Helen participated in a jail ministry to women, the Guardian ad Litem program, was a founding member of the local women’s shelter, and was an active participant in the Master Gardner Program and local projects. She was also a member of the ’57 Desert Dozen Extension Club, which began as a homemaking educational group for young mothers who supported one another through the challenges of homestead living in a different world. Helen was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod), the Dorcas Society, and LWML. She also touched dozens of lives as a Sunday School teacher. Helen’s former students still fondly recall memories of sitting under her instruction in the Word of God. Thank you to all of those who worked side-by-side with her in these important community efforts.

Helen’s persuasive Letters to the Editor during the 80’s and 90’s won her a following of many new friends who admired her spunk and articulate expression of our nation’s need to uphold biblical principles. Her life’s goal was to have all of her descendants and friends become believers in Christ’s redemption and trust in Him as their personal Savior.

She is survived by 4 sons – Leland Snyder (Caroline), Melvin Snyder (Anita), Warren Snyder (Michele), and Randall Snyder (Tamme), 11 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren (with one more on the way), 1 sister, Laurene Buehler, and 1 brother, Alvin Starck, as well as multiples nieces, nephews, other family members and friends whose lives Helen touched.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Frank Snyder, grandson Ryan Snyder, great-grandson Tyler Steen, 7 sisters, and 6 brothers.