William Sheehan: Obituary

William Dennis Sheehan

Born: November 22, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois

Died: October 17, 2023 in Berthoud, Colorado

William Dennis Sheehan, one month short of 81 years, passed away on October 17, 2023 at home in Berthoud, surrounded by family. Bill was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 22, 1942 to Eleanor B. and William R. Sheehan.

Bill spent most of his youthful summers and adult years in McHenry, IL. He joined the United States Army in 1961, serving both at home and overseas until his discharge in 1964. Most of his life, he worked as a quality design engineer for various corporations both nationally and internationally.

Always being one to “give back,” he served 26 years as a volunteer for the McHenry Township Fire Protection District as firefighter/paramedic and dive master. In addition, he was instrumental in starting and coaching in McHenry’s softball Pigtail League, believing that youth sports had the potential to teach many of life’s lessons. His later years found him living in Berthoud, where he volunteered with Pheasants Forever, assisting with the organization’s pheasant conservation efforts and outdoor activities.

Bill devoted his life to being sure his family and friends were well and safe. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie, his daughters Sherri Damask and Dawn Cappelli, stepsons Erich (Laurie) Gaza and Brian (Shelly) Gaza, grandchildren Ryan and Troy Damask, Cagney and Will Cappelli, Stephan and Liam Gaza, and Eleanor and August Gaza, and his extended family.

A memorial service is planned for early spring in McHenry, IL.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com for the Sheehan family.