Berthoud Fire Calls: January 2023

January 1 – 8

Sunday, Jan. 1

Engine 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Franklin Ave for a medical. The crew checked patient vitals and medical history. TVEMS arrived shortly after and took over patient care. Engine 61 assisted TVEMS with loading the patient onto a cot. TVEMS transported patient to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on E. Highway 60. The crews arrived on scene and verified there were no injuries or hazards. CSP arrived shortly after released the crew.

Monday, Jan. 2

Station 1 received a walk-in medical. This was for a patient who was having trouble breathing. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. Engine 61 assisted with loading the patient onto the cot and into the back of the ambulance. TVEMS transported the patient to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to I-25 near Exit 250 for a single car into a barrier. They found a sedan with moderate front end damage; with 1 party still inside. The crew assisted TVEMS with the removal of the driver from the car and loaded patient for transport. CSP arrived on scene and cleared E61.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the intersection of Hwy 287 and LCR 8 for a single vehicle that hit a pole. The vehicle had moderate damage to the front end and appeared to have all parties out. TVEMS checked with the driver for injuries; he refused medical care. The crew checked the car for hazards and traffic control. LCSO arrived on the scene and requested that the crew remain on the scene for traffic control.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Squad 61 responded to the 100 block of E. Michigan Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the patient walked to the cot.

Engine 62 responded to the 1000 block of LCR 23E for a fall victim. The resident reported no injury, no loss of consciousness and said that he just tripped. The crew helped him to his feet.

BC-61 was dispatched to the Berthoud High School for a patient with a dislocated elbow. The man was in the wrestling room. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a person with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew helped with loading of the patient for transport.

BC-61 responded to the intersection of Berthoud Parkway and Hwy 287 for a 2-vehicle accident with heavy damage. One person was loaded into the ambulance for transport. Engine 61 remained on scene to assist with blocking traffic while LCSO performed their investigation and measurements.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Squad 61 responded to the 2000 block of Weld Cty Road 46 for a patient with breathing problems. The decision was made to transport the patient to the hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 1000 block of Alpine Avenue for a detector problem. Engine 61 located the detector and deemed it faulty. The detector was disconnected and replaced with another combination detector. The crew then proceeded to replace all the batteries in all of the detectors that were located in the home.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 1000 block of W Cty Road 14 for a person having a medical issue. Care was transferred to TVEMS at which time the patient was loaded onto the cot for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a person who was not feeling well and wanted to be transported to a local hospital. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Friday, Jan. 6

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd St for a person who had fainted. The crew began patient evaluation and transferred care to TVEMS. The crew assisted with vitals along with loading the patient into the ambulance.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 800 block of Longview Ave for a medical. TVEMS began patient evaluation while Engine 61 retrieved the gurney. Patient was transported to a local hospital

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the block of 4000 Highplains Dr for a medical. Engine 62 assisted TVEMS with obtaining medical history and vitals. The patient declined transport.

Engine 61 responded to a possible gas leak around the 100 block of Tavner Ct. Engine 61 found no elevated levels of gas within the home, and the residents went back inside.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th St. for a medical. Engine 61 assisted TVEMS with obtaining patient evaluation and loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical for dislocated knee in the 2100 block of Breckenridge Dr. TVEMS successfully reset the patient’s patella and cleared Engine 61.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to a medical call for a person with breathing problems in the 100 block of Sioux Dr. Engine 61 began a patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. Engine 61 assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 responded to a medical in the 9000 block of Cottontail Rd. Once TVEMS arrived they obtained patient care and Engine 62 assisted with the transportation of the patient to a local hospital.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 1700 block of 4th St for a service call. Engine 61 entered the residence and were told that the oven had an “orange glob” coming from the inside and the homeowner had turned the oven off. Engine 61 opened the oven and found debris that had ignited and self-extinguished. Debris was found to be against the electrical heating element. Engine 61 informed the homeowner to not use the oven until all debris was removed from the oven and the oven cleaned.

Sunday, Jan 8

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 800 block of Prairiestar Dr. for a medical. Engine 61 and TVEMS arrived on scene to find a patient who had fallen from the bed and needed help getting up. TVEMS and Engine 61 assisted with lifting the patient and getting the patient situated back into bed.