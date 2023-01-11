Berthoud Police Blotter: January 2023

Happy New Year 2023

January 1 – 8

Sunday, January 1



Third-Degree Assault/Criminal Mischief/Violation of a Protection Order: 2nd Street – A female violated a protection order by coming to this residence. The occupant of the residence confronted the female about being inside the home. The female then threw a bottle of shampoo at the male, causing a visible injury and damaging his glasses. The female then fled and was arrested shortly after and booked in at the Larimer County Jail. I’m glad she didn’t follow the directions on the shampoo bottle about rinse and repeat.

Monday, January 2

Vehicle Trespass/Criminal Mischief/Theft: North Berthoud Parkway – A woman reported her vehicle was broken into while in a parking lot. Her wallet was stolen with multiple credit cards and her driver’s license. Credit cards were used at stores shortly after. A follow-up to be conducted at locations where cards were used.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Driving Under the Influence/Exceeded Safe Speed for Conditions: County Road 8/Highway 287 – A man stated he hit some slush, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed into a pole, causing extensive damage to the front of the vehicle. The man did not perform voluntary roadsides in a manner consistent with a sober driver and was subsequently booked at the Larimer County Jail. He says “slush” I say “sloshed” caused this crash.

Tuesday, January 3

Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries: North Berthoud Parkway/Highway 287 – A male driver turned in front of another vehicle, causing a head-on collision. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The at-fault driver was released on scene with a summons. The flashing yellow arrow means you may turn left “when safe”. Oncoming traffic still has the right-of-way.

Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56 – A woman was contacted at a local business and found to have a Misdemeanor Warrant out for her arrest. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Warrant Arrest/Revoked Habitual Traffic Offender: East Highway 56 – A man was contacted after driving to a local business. He was found to have a revoked driver’s license as a habitual offender and a Misdemeanor Warrant. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Wednesday, January 4

Second-Degree Burglary/Theft/Criminal Mischief: 2nd Street – A storage unit was broken into sometime within the last week. A small toolbox and a television were taken.

Warrant Arrest: Berthoud Parkway – A man was stopped with a license plate associated with a warrant. The driver was arrested on the warrant and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine/Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl/Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine & Fentanyl/Driving Under Revocation/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Driving Without Insurance: Highway 56 and Weld County Road 7 – A man and woman were contacted and after a K-9 sniff, a vehicle search yielded 240.65 grams of Methamphetamine, 297 Fentanyl pills weighing in 34.04 grams, multiple scales, multiple cell phones, and over $1500 in cash. The man was booked into the Larimer County Jail. The woman was found to have user amounts of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl and was booked at the Larimer County Jail. In 2022 there were over 107,622 deaths in the U.S. due to drug overdose mostly being Fentanyl. Deaths by guns in 2022 was 49,000. 2020 DUI deaths 11,644.

Thursday, January 5

Second-Degree Assault/Domestic Violence: 2nd Street – A woman and man got into a physical altercation. The man grabbed the woman by the throat with enough pressure to cause difficulty breathing and speaking. Obvious injuries could be seen on the right side of the woman’s neck. The man refused to come and speak with deputies. An emergency arrest warrant was filed with the District Attorney.

Sex Offense: Berthoud – A 13-year-old female was sexually assaulted in November. The suspect is a juvenile. A minimal facts interview was completed and the Investigations Unit was notified.

Friday, January 6

Found Firearm/Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile: 49th Street Southwest – A resident reported finding a firearm in a backpack that was left at her house by a 14-year-old female.

Felony Driving Under the Influence: Highway 287/Berthoud Parkway – A woman was called in as a Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) report because she was driving the wrong way on Highway 287. This was the woman’s third DUI arrest. She was booked in at the Larimer County Jail. To reiterate, in 2020 there were 11,644 deaths caused by drunk driving.

Saturday, January 7

Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Accident: Mountain Avenue/4th Street- A man had his parked vehicle hit by an unknown vehicle on Mountain Avenue near 4th Street. No suspects at this time.

Driving Under the Influence: Highway 287/County Road 6 – A male driver was contacted for speed and was found to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. He was subsequently booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Sunday, January 8

Warrant Arrest(x2): East Highway 56 – A man was contacted and found to have two misdemeanor arrest warrants. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Motor Vehicle Theft: Curlew Drive – An adult male stole his father’s silver Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle was entered as stolen.

Warrant Arrest: Highway 56/Weld County Road 5 – A man was contacted and booked at the Larimer County Jail for an outstanding warrant. I see the woodshed and a hickory switch in this young man’s future.

