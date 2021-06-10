Berthoud Police Blotter: June 2021

June 1

Tuesday, June 1

Felony Warrant Arrest / Resisting Arrest / Impersonation: W CR 8 / Hwy 287- Male was contacted on a welfare check and provided a false name and his identity was confirmed later after he walked away. Located at Meadowlark Dr hours later and attempted to flee. Deputies apprehended the suspect and took him into custody. Booked on the warrant and summons issued for other charges.

Wednesday, June 2

Disturbance: S.8th Street, during a child exchange a woman and her ex-husband got into a verbal disturbance in front of her home. Both parties were counseled about co-parenting.

Thursday, June 3

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident: HWY287/Berthoud Pkwy. – Deputies and the CRASH Team responded to a three-car motor vehicle accident at the above intersection that resulted in one fatality. Victim advocates responded to assist with witnesses and involved parties.

Warrant Arrest: 2nd St. – Warrant arrest

Friday, June 4

Family Problems: 1st St. – Family problem call led to a mental health escort to the hospital.

Cold Theft: Westport Ave.- $1,000 worth of siding materials were stolen from a construction site. No suspects at this time; however, video surveillance will be reviewed.

Saturday, June 5

Motor Vehicle Accident: Mountain Ave. – Female reported that another driver backed into her vehicle in a parking lot, causing minor damage. Independent witness verified the sequence of events.

Motor Vehicle Accident: County Road 8.- Female was cited for improper left turn resulting in an accident.

Driving Under the Influence / Leaving the Scene of an Accident: County Road 14 – Driver swerved to miss hitting a deer and crashed into a ditch. The driver then left the scene and later drove back in a different vehicle. Found to be driving under the influence and booked.

Displaying Fictitious Plates: HWY 287 – Male summons for displaying plates on a vehicle that were not registered to that vehicle. Plates were seized and returned to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Sunday, June 6

Violation of Protection Order: Berthoud – Male contacted female several times, violating several protection orders. Warrant for arrest sought.