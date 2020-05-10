May 2020
News for Norther Colorado and the world

Monday, May 11, 2020
Stop Trump

Dear editor,

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president”—Bernie Sanders

It was with that quote that Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden.

And as a strong Bernie supporter, I think it’s important people know I’m voting for Joe Biden this November.

Trump has shown himself to be a threat to our public health and safety throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

He is the worst president in US history and we must do everything in our power to defeat him.

Joe Biden was not my first choice. But I won’t just be voting for him — I’ll be talking to my neighbors, supporting his campaign, and doing everything possible to make sure he’s our President come January of 2021.

I call on others to join me.

#BernieForBiden
Sincerely,
Sandy Robertson

Added: May 9, 2020
Category: Letters to the Editor
