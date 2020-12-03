The Failure that is Donald J Trump

Dear Editor,

We live in unprecedented times. Between a global pandemic and an unprecedented un-presidenting, the US is in the world spotlight. While we lead the world in infections and deaths, we also lead the world in presidential self-denial. Trump has refused to concede the election to President-elect Biden. I hope I’m not the only one that sees the irony of the Electoral College votes being the same as 2016, in reverse. Pop quiz: When is a landslide not a landslide? When you’re the loser! Oh I forgot: Electoral College plus 6 million more popular votes. Ouch!

Trump started casting doubt on the election way before the election. His ex-wife, Ivana, told Vanity Fair in 1990 he kept a copy of “My New Order”, speeches of Adolf Hitler, in a desk drawer (although he asserted it was Mein Kampf). From the book: “His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.” Sound like anyone we know?

Regarding Covid-19, apparently making up stories about a virus that has killed over 250,000 US citizens so that a large group of folks won’t believe its real, is just part of the narrative. No worse than the flu, and masks don’t work. Repeat.

With potential good news about vaccines, Geraldo Rivera puckered up and said “why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump?’” Talk about a jinx! Remember Trump failures with steaks, vodka, casinos, an airline, a university. Don’t forget a banned charity.

I’d like to see a new vaccine, one that prevents Trumpism. 72 million people appear to be infected. I believe its spread subliminally via FOX, Breitbart, Newsmax, and Rush Limbaugh. Perhaps wearing a mask or holding your nose while listening can slow it down. Until then, try earplugs.

Craig S. Chisesi

Rifle, Co.