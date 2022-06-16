Berthoud Police Blotter: June 2022

J une 1 – 5

Wednesday, June 1

Harassment / Domestic Violence: Wagon Bend Rd., a man and woman were in a verbal argument in the garage. During the argument, the woman slapped the man in the face. She was booked.

Family Problems: Bimson Avenue, a man reported his Ex possibly had sold or thrown away his property which was at the house. Spoke to the woman and she advised his property is there, but that he was harassing her. It was agreed to let him get his items back.

Failed to Yield for Emergency Vehicle / Traffic Accident: N. Berthoud Pkwy. / Mountain Ave., a 19-year-old driver turned left in front of a Thompson Valley Ambulance as it was responding emergent to a call. The young driver was issued a summons. She had to have been looking straight at its red and blue lights and the siren blaring.

Thursday, June 2

Computer Crime: Page Place, a person reported her business account email password was changed without her authorization. Information supplied by Microsoft about the password change identified her ex-husband’s business email address. Investigation continuing.

Warrant Arrest: Mountain Ave., a 22-year-old man was contacted and arrested for his warrant.

Friday, June 3

Criminal Mischief: E. Colorado Avenue, a resident reported an unknown suspect shot his windshield with a BB gun overnight.

Warrant / Possession of 4gm (Meth) / Possession 4gm (Fentanyl) / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: a 47-year-old Loveland man was contacted on the nod in the gas station. A vehicle search revealed drugs, and paraphernalia. Booked.

Saturday, June 4

Warrant Arrest: 4th Street, a 35-year-old Berthoud woman was contacted and arrested on her warrant. Booked.

Warrant Arrest: 4th Street, a 43-year-old Milliken man was contacted and arrested on his warrant. Booked.

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft / DUI / Trespass / Obstructing a Peace Officer / Possession of Burglary Tools: Heron Lakes Parkway, a 24-year-old Broomfield man was intoxicated and stole a forklift from a job site, driving it through the neighborhood. He and his two friends also trespassed in several vacant homes. The forklift thief was booked, and his friends were summonsed and released. Hey Bub, Walmart is hiring in their warehouse, and you know how to drive a forklift. Get a Job!

Sunday, June 5

Assist State Patrol: CR 14 & Lone Tree Drive, a vehicle was reported in an irrigation ditch. Driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition. CSP conducted the accident investigation.

Shoplifting: 3rd Street, two men were reported to have stolen several power tools and ran out to an alley where they were seen leaving in a gold Honda sedan, Investigation continues

Mental Health: 9th Street, neighbors reported that a man who lives here continues to blare loud music from 7am through the afternoon and came outside and cursed at them in an attempt to create conflict.

June 6 – 12

Monday, June 6

Theft: Cowbell Drive – A construction company called to report 70 sheets of siding material was stolen from a construction site sometime over the weekend. A street named Cowbell Drive. Now that is udderly fantastic.

Suspicious Circumstances: Ranchhand Drive – A woman reported her television missing somewhere between when her items were packed in California in 2021 and shipped to Longmont to be stored. When the container holding her items was delivered to her new home a television was missing. Unknown if it is a criminal event or where the event might have occurred.

Tuesday, June 7

Hit and Run: Mountain Avenue and 1st Street – A man swerved into the crosswalk median at the roundabout, running over a pedestrian crossing sign, and then fled the scene. The driver was contacted at his residence and issued a summons. Maybe we need signs that say “Yield to Signs in Crosswalk “.

Warrant Arrest/Assist to Longmont Police Department: Meadowlark Drive – A woman was contacted by Longmont Police Department and found to have a warrant for her arrest. She was transferred to LCSO then transported and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Wednesday, June 8

Driving Under the Influence/Possible Hit and Run: Berthoud Parkway and Waterman Street – A male was contacted in a blue BMW with significant driver’s side damage. The man said he was involved in a crash in Loveland but was not sure where. He refused roadsides and refused a chemical test. Information was passed to the Loveland Police Department about the possible crash. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail for driving under the influence.

Driving After Revocation Prohibited: East Highway 56 – A woman was contacted driving with her license revoked. She was issued a summons.

Thursday, June 9

Unattended Death: Marshal Place – A man suffered a medical episode while at the residence and family members requested an ambulance. Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and began life saving measures that were ultimately unsuccessful.

Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl/Fictitious Plates/Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56 – Two males were contacted in a vehicle displaying fictitious license plates. A search incident to arrest and within plain view, drug paraphernalia and yielded a user amount of fentanyl. One of the men was found to have an active warrant, he was booked at the Larimer County Jail. The other man was cited for possession of unlawful drugs.

Friday, June 10

Vehicle Trespass/Theft: Nicholson Street – A man had a Glock 23 handgun, a duffle bag full of bird decoys, and binoculars stolen from his unlocked vehicle overnight. Latent prints were lifted, and multiple surveillance camera footage was obtained from neighbors. Possible suspect vehicle was a red Chevy Impala or Toyota Camry with bluish colored headlights and passenger taillight out driving through the neighborhood at 0336 hours. The suspect was on foot walking the neighborhood wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and a black mask over his face was seen at approximately 0400 hours during the incidents. Suspect was seen exiting the neighborhood through the green belt towards Berthoud Parkway behind the neighborhood. The investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle Trespass/Theft: Tabor Street – A man reported his unlocked vehicle was entered overnight and property stolen. Investigation is ongoing.

Attempted Vehicle Trespass: Means Lane – a resident reported that an unknown suspect had tried to open his vehicle door. Incident ties in with the two other vehicle trespasses in the area. Video surveillance captured the incident.

Careless Driving/Motor Vehicle Accident: Bunyan Ave and 1st Street – A female driver attempted to turn left onto northbound 1st Street from eastbound Bunyan Avenue, when a male driver, who was southbound on 1st Street, collided with her vehicle. The woman was transported to the hospital and the man declined medical attention. The at-fault driver was cited for careless driving.

Theft: Redwood Circle – A man reported 16 five-gallon water jugs for El Dorado Water were stolen from his driveway on 060822 between 8am and noon. Next move is to find a still making moonshine.

Driving Under the Influence/Open Container/Expired Registration: 42nd Street Southwest/Heron Lakes Parkway – A male driver was contacted for expired vehicle registration. He was found to have a revoked driver’s license and had open alcohol containers in the vehicle. He was then booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Saturday, June 11

Criminal Tampering/Domestic Violence: East Iowa Street – A woman called 911 after an altercation with her boyfriend, during which his phone was broken. The investigation is ongoing.

Violation of a Protection Order x2/Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine/Warrant Arrest x4: East Highway 56 – A male was contacted for his four warrants. The man and his male passenger both had protection orders against each other preventing contact. During a search of the passenger, two loaded needles with methamphetamine were found. Both men were booked into jail.

Sunday, June 12

Driving Under Revocation/Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56/Weld County Road 5 – A male driver was contacted for traffic infractions and was found to have an outstanding warrant. The man was also found to have a revoked driver’s license. He was booked into jail for the warrant and issued a summons for driving under revocation.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://leta911.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.